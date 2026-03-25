Former Hamas hostage and Nova Music Festival survivor, Omer Shem-Tov spoke to students and community members on Tuesday.

Attendees and event organizers positively reacted to the event, held at the Ohio Union in collaboration with Kesher Columbus, an initiative meant to connect Jewish students at Ohio State with the wider community in Columbus, according to its website.

Students for Justice in Palestine did not respond for comment in time for publication.

Shem-Tov said he was held in captivity by Hamas for 505 days. While in Gaza, he said he endured brutal treatment, living in underground tunnels for hundreds of days.

Shem-Tov went to the Nova Music Festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Around 6:30 a.m., attendees were told to evacuate because of missile threats.

While attempting to leave, he said he was captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza. He recalled the harsh treatment, language and beatings he endured while being held hostage. However, he emphasized the miracles he experienced during his captivity, which he believes is the reason he is alive today.

While in captivity, 10 surrounding buildings were bombed, but the one he was in was left untouched. He said he was then placed in a small cell underground.

This cell was constantly pitch black, he said, and so small he could not stand up or stretch his arms out. He said he was starved in extreme ways, recalling that he was given a quarter of a piece of bread towards the end of his 50 days in the cell.

After 505 days of being moved through Hamas’ underground tunnels, and enduring harsh treatment and physical and mental abuse, Shem-Tov said he was released along with three other hostages.

After being released, Shem-Tov said his life goal was to free the other Israelis hostages taken by Hamas. According to the Associated Press, there are no more hostages in Gaza.

He also said that since being released, his connection to Judaism has grown.

He spoke on the heartwarming reunion with his family and friends and the immense amount of support he received since returning home to Israel.

Through the trauma he endured, Shem-Tov said he tried to stay positive, recalling a saying his mother would tell him growing up, “positive thinking creates positive reality.”

This saying kept this mindset through his time in captivity allowed him to keep his mental sanity and push through the inhumane treatment, Shem-Tov said.

A large crowd of community members and Ohio State students came to hear his journey. Malka Botnick, a first-year in political science, said she enjoyed the event.

“I thought the event was beautiful, and it really inspired me to be a better person,” Malka Botnick said.

Nechemia Hofmann, a rabbi, and founder and director of Kesher Columbus, said the event’s turnout and response exceeded expectations.

“We had a full room of students and community members who were deeply engaged throughout the evening. You could feel the impact in the room, especially in the way students stayed after to ask questions and continue the conversation,” Hofmann said.

Gabriela Scharber, a second-year in strategic communication, echoed Botnick’s reaction and said Shem-Tov’s experience was inspiring.

“I felt his story was very powerful to the Jewish community and he brought a lot of strength and wisdom to this whole room,” Schraber said.

Hofmann said this event builds a sense of community for Jewish students at Ohio State and in Columbus.

“I hope students walk away with a stronger sense of Jewish identity, pride, and connection to Israel,” Hofmann said. “Hearing directly from someone who lived through such an experience gives perspective, builds resilience, and helps students think more deeply about their values and role within the Jewish community.”