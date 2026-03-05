The Black Student Association’s goal is to “take up space.”

Its slogan calls for the Black community and allies on campus to dwell in the community through BSA-provided opportunities, such as group trips and community scholarship opportunities.

For the past year, funding cuts due to Senate Bill 1 have forced BSA to search for alternative ways to provide such opportunities.

When Senate Bill 1 passed on March 28, 2025, life paused for a moment for students like BSA Treasurer Jordan Carroll, a second-year in accounting who felt, “surprised, sad and enraged” as he began to come to terms with the uncertainties in the air surrounding scholarships, jobs and the state of organizations for diverse groups.

SB 1 banned diversity, equity and inclusion programming for public universities, including Ohio State. In addition, the association, also called BSA, lost its funding.

In spite of that, BSA never stopped showing up, and has even been able to host some events despite the lack of funding.

“We have been able to be resourceful with what we do have, and still we put events together without the funding,” said Leah White, BSA secretary and third-year in political science.

The organization moved into action, reaching out to those around them looking for opportunities to continue its mission of giving back to the undergraduate community and show them support in unpredictable times.

Carroll said there was hardly a pause in operations and members knew how to shift in light of its sweeping funding cuts. The BSA continues to operate from the support of other student organizations on campus such as the NAACP, Undergraduate Student Government and Black Caucus. In turn, BSA contributes what they can, never shying away from collaboration opportunities.

“We are leaning on the community on campus in a symbiotic relationship where we lean on them and then in turn, we could be resourceful for them,” Carroll said.

White said events with other campus organizations have been very successful.

“Collaborative events have been really helpful this year with the lack of funding,” White said. “We’ve been able to be resourceful with what we do have.”

Carroll said BSA also reached out to the community to find ways to receive discounted items.

One plan the organization has is to become a nonprofit organization — or 501(c)(3) — which provides it the opportunity to receive funding and grants from sources outside the university.

The change is an extensive process, but Carroll said he is excited for the potential for additional funding opportunities for BSA.

White said it is more important than ever for Black students to see themselves supported and uplifted, represented and supported by a community when the climate diversity within higher education is forever shifting.

“It’s important for us to continue to foster these spaces. . .with an emphasis of building within the community,” White said. “We’re making sure that we are fostering connections so that we have long-lasting partnerships, and so that we can pour back into the students.”