Athletes’ careers are unpredictable. Less than 2% of NCAA college athletes turn professional and many professional athletes retire before they’re 35. Yet nearly 65% of athletes say they never had financial education in school.

To help address the unique challenges athletes face, JPMorganChase announced a new initiative to help athletes navigate every aspect of their financial lives, from early career stages through retirement.

The JPMorganChase Athlete Council brings together some of the world’s most accomplished sports figures who will meet with JPMC leaders on a regular basis to discuss the unique financial needs of athletes and guide the development of programs to address them.

“Sports careers can be short and retirement unexpected,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We want to develop a program by athletes for athletes to help them from college to professional sports to retirement.”

“Athletes face unique challenges and opportunities. Having the right educational resources and guidance is critical to making smart decisions about money as your career evolves,” said 3-time NBA champion and 2-time NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

At its inaugural meeting, JPMorganChase Athlete Council members shared their own personal experiences and discussed a range of topics, including the needs athletes have at different stages of their career and how to support them effectively in making smart financial choices.

“I’m excited to join the JPMorganChase Athlete Council and to serve as chair of this incredible group of athletes. The Council gives us the opportunity to share our experience and insights to help athletes build their financial knowledge and plan beyond their playing careers,” said Wade.

JPMorganChase has a long history of serving athletes, teams and owners, including sponsorships of tournaments, venues and individual teams and players. Chase is also the designated financial education partner for League One Volleyball (LOVB) and Hudl, a leading sports tech platform for youth to college athletes.

“Our goal is to truly empower the athletes of today – and tomorrow – with financial literacy throughout their career,” said Stevie Baron, Head of Private Client Banking at JPMorganChase. “We are excited to partner with some of the nation’s top athletes to deliver a fully integrated experience.”

The JPMorganChase Athlete Council includes:

Ally Love – Peloton Instructor + VP, Instructor Strategy & Development | TODAY On-Air Contributor | Founder & CEO, Love Squad

– Peloton Instructor + VP, Instructor Strategy & Development | TODAY On-Air Contributor | Founder & CEO, Love Squad Tom Brady – Seven-time Super Bowl champion with 10 Super Bowl appearances and 18 division titles

– Seven-time Super Bowl champion with 10 Super Bowl appearances and 18 division titles Dwyane Wade (chair) – Entrepreneur, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion celebrated for his legendary career with the Miami HEAT

(chair) – Entrepreneur, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion celebrated for his legendary career with the Miami HEAT Megan Rapinoe – Former professional soccer winger who co-captained the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and won two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold

– Former professional soccer winger who co-captained the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and won two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold Kayvon Thibodeaux – New York Giants edge rusher and 2022 NFL Draft fifth overall pick. Founded JREAM to support underserved youth

– New York Giants edge rusher and 2022 NFL Draft fifth overall pick. Founded JREAM to support underserved youth Alex Morgan – Two-time FIFA World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and former co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team

– Two-time FIFA World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and former co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team Jalen Brunson – Knicks All-Star Guard and Clutch Player of the Year, empowering youth through his Second Round Foundation

– Knicks All-Star Guard and Clutch Player of the Year, empowering youth through his Second Round Foundation Sue Bird – Seattle Storm WNBA champion and 5-time Olympic gold medalist turned first-ever managing director for USA Women’s Basketball

– Seattle Storm WNBA champion and 5-time Olympic gold medalist turned first-ever managing director for USA Women’s Basketball A’ja Wilson – Unprecedented four-time WNBA MVP winner who’s led the Las Vegas Aces to three championships

Names listed in photo order from left to right for each row.

“Every athlete on this Council has been deeply committed to paying it forward to help the more than 500,000 college, working and retired athletes avoid some of the same pitfalls they stepped in. At JPMorganChase, we can help every athlete regardless of income level manage their financial plan for the future,” said Lemkau.

The firm is also supporting athletes with its new “Athlete Center of Excellence” run by financial professionals who deeply understand the athlete experience and through financial education outreach at universities and major sports events to meet athletes where they are with curriculums designed specifically for them. JPMorganChase recently launched a dedicated educational content hub at jpmorgan.com/ace with a range of resources for athletes and tailored guides for each phase of their sports career.

Participation on the Athletes Council or at JPMorganChase events does not constitute an endorsement or testimonial relating to the investment advisory services of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, its advisors, and wealth management businesses.

Learn more about the JPMorganChase Athlete Council at: jpmorgan.com/athletescouncil

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