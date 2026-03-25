Athletes’ careers are unpredictable. Less than 2% of NCAA college athletes turn professional and many professional athletes retire before they’re 35. Yet nearly 65% of athletes say they never had financial education in school.

To help address the unique challenges athletes face, JPMorganChase announced a new initiative to help athletes navigate every aspect of their financial lives, from early career stages throughretirement.   

TheJPMorganChaseAthlete Councilbrings together some of theworld’s most accomplished sports figureswho will meetwithJPMCleaderson a regular basisto discuss the unique financial needs of athletes and guide the development of programs to address them.

“Sports careers can be short and retirement unexpected,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We want to develop a program by athletes for athletes to help them from college to professional sports to retirement.”

“Athletesfaceunique challenges and opportunities.Havingthe righteducationalresources and guidanceis critical to making smart decisions about money as your careerevolves,” said 3-time NBA champion and 2-time NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

At its inaugural meeting, JPMorganChase Athlete Council members shared their own personal experiences and discussed a range of topics, including the needs athletes have at different stages of their career and how to support them effectively in making smart financial choices.  

“I’mexcited tojoin theJPMorganChaseAthlete Council andtoserve as chair of this incredible groupof athletes. TheCouncil gives us the opportunity to share our experience and insights to help athletes build their financial knowledge and plan beyond their playing careers,” said Wade.

JPMorganChasehasa long history ofservingathletes,teamsandowners, includingsponsorships oftournaments,venuesand individual teamsand players. Chaseisalsothe designated financial education partner forLeague One Volleyball (LOVB) andHudl, a leading sports tech platform for youth to college athletes.

“Our goal is to truly empower the athletes of todayand tomorrow – with financial literacy throughout their career,”said Stevie Baron, Head of Private Client Banking at JPMorganChase. “We are excited to partner with some of the nation’s top athletes to deliver a fully integrated experience.”

The JPMorganChase Athlete Council includes:  

  • Ally Love– Peloton Instructor + VP, Instructor Strategy & Development | TODAY On-Air Contributor | Founder & CEO, Love Squad
  • Tom BradySeven-time Super Bowl champion with 10 Super Bowl appearances and 18 division titles
  • Dwyane Wade(chair)Entrepreneur, two-time NBA Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion celebrated for his legendary career with theMiami HEAT
  • MeganRapinoeFormer professional soccer winger whoco-captained the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team andwontwoWorld Cuptitles and an Olympic gold   
  • Kayvon ThibodeauxNew York Giants edge rusher and 2022 NFL Draft fifth overall pick.FoundedJREAMtosupport underserved youth   
  • Alex MorganTwo-time FIFA World Cup champion, Olympicgoldmedalistand former co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team
  • Jalen BrunsonKnicks All-Star Guard and Clutch Player of the Year,empoweringyouth through his Second Round Foundation  
  • Sue BirdSeattle Storm WNBA champion and5-timeOlympic gold medalistturnedfirst-ever managing director for USA Women’s Basketball  
  • A’jaWilsonUnprecedented four-time WNBA MVPwinnerwho’sled the Las Vegas Aces to three championships

Names listed in photo order from left to right for each row.

“Every athlete on this Council has been deeply committed to paying it forward to help the more than 500,000 college, working and retired athletes avoid some of the same pitfalls they stepped in. At JPMorganChase, we can help every athlete regardless of income level manage their financial plan for the future,” said Lemkau.

The firm is also supporting athletes with its new “Athlete Center of Excellence” run byfinancial professionals who deeply understand theathleteexperience and through financial educationoutreachat universities andmajor sports eventsto meet athletes wherethey arewith curriculums designed specifically for them. JPMorganChase recently launched a dedicated educational content hubatjpmorgan.com/ace witha range ofresources for athletes andtailoredguidesfor each phase of their sports career.

Participation on the Athletes Council or at JPMorganChase events does not constitute an endorsement or testimonial relating to the investment advisory services of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, its advisors, and wealth management businesses.

Learn more about theJPMorganChaseAthlete Council at: jpmorgan.com/athletescouncil

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