Set in 1930s Chicago, “The Bride!” follows a scientist who resurrects a murdered young woman to become a companion for Frankenstein’s creature.

What unfolds is far from a traditional monster movie. Instead, director Maggie Gyllenhaal crafts something that feels like a fantastical “Bonnie and Clyde” with a protagonist who becomes a symbol of resistance for women fighting for autonomy in a society that often underestimates or tries to control them.

“The Bride!” opened in theaters nationwide Friday, with some theaters hosting early preview screenings on Thursday, giving the audiences an early look at Gyllenhaal’s bold and unexpected take on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

Its arrival also comes at an interesting moment for cinema. The past year has seen a strong resurgence of gothic romance storytelling — such as Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” and Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” — with audiences increasingly drawn to dark love stories filled with emotional intensity, tragic beauty and rebellious characters. “The Bride!” fits naturally into that trend, blending horror, romance and drama into something that feels both classic and modern.

At the center of the film are two powerful performances. Jessie Buckley plays the Bride with intensity, rebellion and vulnerability. Her character evolves into much more than a companion — she becomes a figure of rebellion and identity, fighting for autonomy in a world that wants to control her.

Buckley also takes on the role of Shelley, adding an intriguing narrative layer to the story. Through Shelley’s presence and voice throughout the film, she becomes a storyteller observing her own creation.

Rather than simply retelling the monster tale she wrote centuries ago, the film uses Shelley as a guiding presence, gently pushing the Bride toward self-discovery and encouraging her to stand up for herself.

Opposite her, Christian Bale portrays Frankenstein’s monster with deep loneliness and insecurity, making the monster feel painfully human rather than simply scary.

Despite its darker themes of rage, violence and constantly being on the run, the movie also has moments that are surprisingly joyful. Small moments of humor, smiles and even silliness between the characters bring a strange warmth to the story. That balance between chaos and tenderness makes the film emotionally engaging, blending romance, action and empowerment in ways that feel fresh.

The film’s visual style also stands out. There is a clear appreciation for 1930s cinema, with theatrical framing and moments that almost feel like they move with a jazzy rhythm. The aesthetic feels both vintage and modern at the same time, creating a dreamlike world that is sometimes beautiful and chaotic.

One of the film’s strongest themes is its feminist perspective. You can’t help but be impressed by Gyllenhaal’s bold take on this classic horror story. She brings thought-provoking feminist ideas into an accessible and genre-blending film full of visual adrenaline. Inspired by Shelley’s classic tale, the film honors the spirit of the original while reshaping it into a story driven by rage, love and revolution.

Rating: 5/5