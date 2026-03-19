Nadine Muzerall is here to stay.

A day before the Buckeyes return to their sixth consecutive Frozen Four, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork announced Thursday that Nadine Muzerall will receive a five-year contract extension through the 2033-34 season.

“Happy to announce Nadine Muzerall will be in Columbus for a long time,” Bjork said in a tweet. “She hasn’t just coached a team; she’s built a powerhouse on and off the ice.”

Muzerall, who has been with Ohio State since 2016, has turned the women’s hockey program into a national powerhouse, leading the Buckeyes to seven Frozen Four appearances and two national championships.

Along with the program’s success, Muzerall has been named WCHA Coach of the Year five times and has coached nine All-Americans.

The extension comes two days after the University of Minnesota, Muzerall’s alma mater, parted ways with head coach Brad Frost.

The top-seeded Buckeyes will face No. 5 seed Northeastern in the national semifinals Friday at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.