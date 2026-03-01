Teah Chavez helped Ohio State sweep in doubles before resting in her singles match in the No. 2 Buckeyes 6-1 rout of Michigan State Saturday. Credit: Gaurav Law | Lantern File Photo

Ohio State did not need its full lineup to dominate.

Even while resting one of its top players and inserting three unranked singles competitors, No. 2 Ohio State women’s tennis overpowered Michigan State 6-1 Saturday at the Auer Tennis Complex in its first outdoor match of the season.

“I think we’re going nine people deep, which is just really good for our season,” head coach Melissa Schaub said. “We got a lot of people that can step up when we need them to, and they showed that today.”

Ohio State set the tone early by sweeping the doubles point. Freshman Hephzibah Oluwadare and sophomore Sophia Cisse-Ignatiev rolled to a 6-0 win, while junior Teah Chavez and junior Alessia Cau matched that scoreline to secure the opening advantage.

Going into singles, Ohio State would notably rest No. 2 Chavez and deploy three unranked Buckeyes, despite having five ranked players available.