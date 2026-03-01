Two of those Buckeyes were freshmen, were Flora Johnson and Oluwadare, who won both their matches convincingly. Johnson won 6-1, 6-2 on court six, while Oluwadare was victorious 6-2, 6-3 on court four.

Junior Alessia Cau, the other unranked Buckeye that match, would earn the match clincher for the Buckeyes, winning her match 6-1, 6-4 against Nina Plihal.

“We’re trying to raise the bar every single match.” Cau said. “This is the standard for sure.”

Additional wins for the Buckeyes came off the back of No. 87 Cisse-Ignatiev in a straight-set win on court two, along with No. 4 junior Luciana Perry on court one, defeating Amara Brahmbhatt 6-4, 6-1.

The Spartans’ only point came on court three when No. 44 sophomore Nao Nishino dropped the tiebreaker set, and ultimately the match, 10-7 to Ellie Blackford.

The match capped off a performance that instilled firm belief within the Buckeye team that they are one of the best teams in the country, with a surplus of depth that can separate them from the rest of the field.

“I think we’ve proven that we’re one of the best teams in the country,” Oluwadare said. “We’re all such a good team, we’re all such good players. We’re looking to keep that on now.”

Ohio State’s next match will be against Michigan on March 6, 6 p.m. at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.