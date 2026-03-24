Heading into the round of 32, all eyes were turned to whether guard Jaloni Cambridge could carry Ohio State past the Fighting Irish.

“Forty-one [points] doesn’t matter with an L,” Cambridge said. “You want to win. If I could have scored zero and got a win, I would have been satisfied,”

After she made the game-opening jumper, the Buckeyes looked like serious contenders. But when Cambridge stalled for only 4 points in the second quarter, the offense followed.

Despite scoring 41 points off 13 of 25 from the field, Cambridge could not get the Buckeyes over the hump in a 83-73 defeat to Notre Dame Monday at the Schottenstein Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“[Cambridge], like everybody, played her heart out and gave me everything she had,” head coach Kevin McGuff said. “We just weren’t good enough,” head coach Kevin McGuff said.

Entering the game ranked No. 8 nationally at 22.7 points per game, Cambridge soared over expectations and tied her career high 41 points.

Ohio State failed to capitalize on its 22-20 lead going into the second quarter, shooting 6-for-15 from the field. Its offensive woes continued when the team combined for only 10 more points in the second half.

Cambridge attempted to mount a comeback in the second half,scoring 28 points andshooting 10-for-13 on free throws.

“She gave it everything she had tonight. We came up short as a team, but it certainly wasn’t for what Jaloni was giving us and contributing to our team,” McGuff said.

Cambridge shot 5-for-8 from 3, accounting for five of Ohio State’s seven makes. She was the only player from either team to make more than three 3-pointers and score in double figures.

This marks the third year in a row that Ohio State has failed to advance past the second round and Cambridge’s second year as a Buckeye to not see the round of 16.

“[Jaloni] should have made it out of the 32 round twice,” guard Kennedy Cambridge said.