Ohio State would make major changes to north dorms on campus, even demolishing one, under a proposal before the Ohio State Board of Trustees.

Taylor and Drackett Towers would go through extensive interior and exterior renovations and Jones Tower would be demolished, as part of a plan the Master Planning and Facilities Committee reviewed and approved Wednesday. The renovations and changes would occur two years ahead of an original timeline.

The full Board of Trustees is expected to pass the project at its Thursday meeting.

If the project is approved, Drackett and Taylor Tower will be available for students at the start of the 2028 Autumn semester, Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, said in an email.

The project was expedited after a major pipe burst in Taylor Tower, he said.

Over 700 students and staff had to find alternative housing two days before spring semester classes began. Residents could remain in dorms or find off-campus housing and receive a full refund for room and board. In addition, students received $75 on their BuckID and a $400 credit to their university account to assist with unexpected expenses, per prior Lantern reporting.

If the project is approved, it will potentially move forward at the end of this spring semester for both buildings, Isaacs said. Initially, the three towers were supposed to go under interior and exterior renovations and reopen by August 2030.

“Through the approved design phase, it has been determined that the estimated costs to effectively renovate Jones Tower will not provide a practical return on investment,” Isaacs said.

In addition, pending the full board’s approval, Ohio State will expand its master lease agreements with apartments near campus. Currently, Ohio State has a master lease with Statehouse Columbus’ Lane and Norwich properties, per prior Lantern reporting.

Renovations would include fully replacing Taylor and Drackett Tower’s plumbing systems, as well as upgrading the building’s main electrical systems and installing sprinklers to meet current building codes, according to the project data sheet.

The project is asking for $15 million to cover construction costs and contingencies compared to an older $10 million proposal.

The main entries are set to be renovated to provide better Americans with Disabilities Act access. All floors will receive updated finishes to align with the floors in other buildings located in the North Residential District.

This article was updated March 5 at 5:50 p.m. to delete a budget figure and sentence in relation to approving the construction contract.