Ohio State’s season ended in a familiar place.

For the second straight year, the Buckeyes came up one goal short against Wisconsin in the national championship, falling 3-2 Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Unlike last year’s overtime winner, the dagger came in regulation.

A goal from Claire Enright with 6:18 remaining in the third period proved to be the difference, halting Ohio State’s comeback bid and delivering Wisconsin its ninth NCAA title.

The loss marked the fourth straight national championship meeting between the two programs, with the Badgers winning three of those matchups.

“As we expected, a back-and-forth battle between two talented teams,” head coach Nadine Muzzerall said. “I think my team came out and played with their heart and gave everything they had.”

While the game came down to the wire, the first two periods suggested it could have slipped away early for the Buckeyes.

Just 1:52 into the game, junior forward Kelly Gorbatenko put the Badgers ahead when a shot deflected off her and into the net. Wisconsin doubled its lead less than six minutes later, as junior defenseman Laney Potter finished in front for its second goal on just three shots.

Despite not finding the back of the net, Ohio State generated chances, finishing the first period tied with Wisconsin at 12 shots on goal.

The second period followed a similar script, as the Buckeyes recorded 11 more shots on Wisconsin goaltender Ava McNaughton but could not convert. Ohio State’s defense held firm, preventing the Badgers from extending their lead despite multiple opportunities and keeping the deficit at two entering the third.

Even while trailing, forward Joy Dunne expressed confidence in her team’s ability to respond.

“We never wanted it easy, and we know this last 20 is going to be a battle,” Dunne said. “We play as a team, we are a family and we are going to prove that in the next third.”

Ohio State did just that.

Freshman forward Kassidy Carmichael tipped a shot from sophomore defenseman Mira Jungåker into the net 3:32 into the period to get the Buckeyes on the board. Just over two minutes later, Jocelyn Amos tied the game, finishing a rebound to erase the deficit.

“I think it speaks a lot to their character, when you are down 2-0 and you punch back and you get two quick goals and get some momentum,” Muzzerall said.

But despite the momentum, Wisconsin once again rallied late to sink Ohio State’s championship hopes.

With 6:18 remaining, Enright capitalized on a loose puck in front, sending a shot off the post and past goaltender Hailey MacLeod to put the Badgers back in front.

They wouldn’t let the lead slip away again.

Ohio State pushed for an equalizer, registering nine shots over the final six minutes, but Wisconsin’s defense turned away every chance to secure the win.

Despite the result, Muzzerall emphasized the resilience her team showed in its third-period response.

“I was very proud of them,” Muzzerall said. “I thought they persevered and showed some grit and some heart.”