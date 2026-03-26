After erupting for 50 runs over the weekend, Ohio State kept its offense rolling Wednesday night.

Ohio State homered four times, including two in the fourth inning, to capture an 8-2 win over California at Buckeye Field. The win marks the fourth in five days for the Buckeyes, who went 3-2 over the weekend hosting their annual Ohio State Tournament.

Head coach Kirin Kumar credited the defense for helping spark recent success.

“The biggest thing is we have to take care of the softball,” Kumar said. “We have been doing that on defense, and it gives our offense a chance.”

After being held scoreless in the first two innings, sophomore shortstop Abbie Wilhelm blasted a two-run homer that put Ohio State in front 2-0.

California answered with two runs in the top of the fourth to even the score, but the Buckeyes quickly responded with a four-run inning that included home runs from outfielders Taylor Cruse and Skylar Limon.

Cruse followed her homer with an RBI triple in the fifth inning. She scored on a groundout in the following at-bat to put the Buckeyes up 8-2.

Ohio State added two insurance runs in the sixth from Wilhelm, who tallied her second homer of the night. The performance moved her season total to 13 home runs to lead the Buckeyes.

Wilhelm said her success at the plate this season would not be possible without her teammates.

“Trusting my team has brought me confidence,” she said. “The season hasn’t been what we have wanted so far, but we are just trying to win a day at a time.”

Jenna Molk started on the mound for the Buckeyes and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out eight batters, which marks a new career high for the freshman. She attributed the accomplishment to focusing on her pitch technique.

“Really getting my motion consistent is what’s working with all my pitches,” Molk said.

Ohio State (11-18, 2-4 Big Ten) will next welcome Michigan State (13-17, 0-6 Big Ten) to Buckeye Field for a weekend series beginning Friday.