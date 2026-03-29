Ohio State’s pistol team is the national champion for the sixth consecutive year.

The Buckeyes beat out West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in the Aggregate Team championship today in Missouri by 330 points, continuing a run that has now produced seven national titles since 2018 under head coach Emil Milev.

Ohio State claimed the top eight spots in the aggregate standings. Junior Ada Korkhin led the way, followed by Marcus Klemp and Blaine Simpson, while Johnathan Dorsten, Ankita Deokule, Evan Langerak, Riya Salian and Maral Gantsooj rounded out the showing.

The Buckeyes carried momentum into the individual disciplines. In the Air Pistol competition, Ohio State placed four shooters in the top five, with Korkhin finishing second, Klemp third, Salian fourth and Simpson fifth.

Ohio State continued in Sport Pistol, sweeping the top eight spots. Deokule claimed first place, followed by Korkhin and Dorsten, while Langerak, Simpson, Klemp, Abbie Leverett and Salian completed the sweep.

In Standard Pistol, the Buckeyes extended their dominance even further, occupying the top nine positions. Leverett led the field, followed by Simpson and Gantsooj, with Klemp, Dorsten, Langerak, Korkhin, Deokule and Salian finishing behind her.