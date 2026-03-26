





















Ohio State held its annual Pro Day Wednesday as more than a hundred NFL personnel flocked to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to see 17 Buckeyes showcase their talents.

The two-hour showcase featured position drills, agility testing and individual workouts, giving prospects one final opportunity to make an on-field impression ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“The feedback we have heard about our guys has just been tremendous,” head coach Ryan Day said. “The interviews, football IQ, how they handle themselves, the maturity…that is what we’re looking for at Ohio State.”

Here is a look inside Ohio State’s 2026 Pro Day: