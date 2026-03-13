The 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships are set to begin today and continue through Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Ohio State will have the most athletes from their program competing since 2023.

Ohio State will have six athletes competing across four events, all trying to earn first team All-American status.

To achieve this, athletes must finish in the top eight of the 16 participants in individual events, and in the top six of 12 teams in relays.

DJ Fillmore, a junior long jumper who set his personal best and an Ohio State record of 8.23 meters—good for third nationally—at the Big Ten Championships, is the highest seeded Buckeye in an event coming into the championships..

Aniya Mosley, a senior distance runner and the lone women representing Ohio State at the championships, is seeded 11th going into the 800 meter race. She also set a program record in this event during the indoor season.

This will be Mosley’s first appearance at NCAA Indoor Championships in her career.

“Doing this in a Buckeye uniform makes it even more special,” Mosley said. “I love this school and this team, and I’m really proud to represent Ohio State on this stage.”

Edidiong Udo, a sophomore sprinter, will be making his second Indoor NCAA Championships appearance in two events. He qualified for the 400 meter individually and in the relay, where he will run with senior sprinter Noah Carmichael, junior sprinters Braxton Brann, Mason Louis and Damon Frabotta.

He comes into the national meet with the 15th-seed among the field for the 400 meter relay. Udo said he feels confident with the momentum from the indoor season he is bringing into the competition. “Let me say I am peaking at the right time,” he said.

Ohio State sprinters coach Diego Flaquer commented on Udo’sdrive and character that has fed into his individual and 4×400 team performances.“There is no better individual, teammate and athlete to have around like him,” Flaquer said.“He brings a positive energy and passion that is unmatched.”

The 4×400 relay team comes into the meet seeded 11th out of 12 teams participating.

Udo has called this group the “Redeem Team,” after having aspirations for this relay team to break the outdoor program record last season, and fell short.

They were able to break the indoor program record and complete their goal of winning the meet at Big Ten Championships on Feb. 27.

“We are just going out there and doing our thing,” said Udo, “We look after each other and give our best for the program.”