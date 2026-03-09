The Ohio State community was in a state of disarray, shock and confusion Monday morning following President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s sudden resignation from the university.

The news came following the citing of an “inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business,” Ohio State announced in a 10 a.m. email, per prior Lantern reporting.

Here is what Ohio State leaders, student leadership, professors and others had to say.

Undergraduate Student Government President Jessica Asante-Tutu and Vice President Kathrina Noma — fourth-years in psychology and public management, leadership and policy, respectively — said in a statement that Carter’s resignation marks a significant moment for the university.

“Over the past several months, many students have voiced concerns about decisions that affected campus climate, including changes related to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and policies impacting student expression,” the statement read. “These conversations have reflected a broader desire among students to feel heard, respected, and included in the direction of our university.”

Asante-Tutu and Noma said that they believe this moment presents an opportunity for the university to move forward in a way that meaningfully centers student voices.

“Ohio State is strongest when its leadership works collaboratively with the students, faculty, and staff who make up this community,” the statement read.

USG Speaker Terrell McCann, a third-year in business, said this moment presents a unique opportunity for Ohio State to reset its priorities.

“President Carter’s resignation follows a time in which many students became increasingly concerned about the direction of the university under his leadership,” McCann said. “From actions that aided in the dismantling of DEI initiatives and offices, to policies restricting chalking and limiting forms of student expression, many of the administration’s decisions created a campus climate where students felt their voices, identities, and concerns were being sidelined and unheard.”

McCann said the USG General Assembly will continue advocating for a university administration that listens to students and works with them when making decisions that shape campus life.

“Students deserve leadership that protects free expression, supports inclusive communities, and meaningfully engages with the concerns of the people who make this university what it is.” McCann said.

The Ohio State chapter of the Ohio Student Association released a statement on its Instagram page, posting “We are disappointed in our university’s leadership for the behavior that led to this resignation, yet we are excited and hopeful at the prospect of a new administration.”

“Students will remember Carter as the president who considered them last, as mere pawns in a political power grab,” the statement said.

The American Association of University Professors at Ohio State, AAUP-OSU, said in a statement that Ohio State students, faculty and staff deserve better than the continuous failed leadership of the institution these past years.

“The repression of free speech, the dismantling of diversity, the lack of accountability to survivors – the list goes on and on,” AAUP-OSU said in the statement. “We demand a more transparent presidential search that involves the input of faculty, staff, and other university stakeholders.”

Steve Snyder-Hill is a lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against Ohio State for its handling of Dr. Richard Strauss, who sexually abused at least 177 male students, mainly athletes, from 1978-89. He said in an email this will be the fourth president Ohio State has appointed since survivors began to come forward in 2018.

“To date, none of them has sat down to receive meaningful input from survivors,” Snyder-Hill said.

Les Wexner, chairman of the Wexner Medical Center and founder of L Brands, is to be deposed in the lawsuit about his knowledge of Strauss. Strauss worked at the university during Wexner’s tenure as a member of the Board of Trustees from 1988-97. A spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment on Carter’s resignation.

John Zeiger, chair of the Ohio State Board of Trustees, was Wexner’s longtime attorney and Elizabeth Kessler, vice chair of the board, is the daughter of Jack Kessler, Wexner’s business partner who worked together to develop New Albany, a Columbus-suburb.

“We would like to think a new president means a new day, but until the incredible conflict of interest with Les Wexner’s lawyer and his Business partner’s daughter serving on the board of trustees and making all the decisions is resolved, we don’t anticipate much meaningful change at OSU,” Snyder-Hill said.

In Zeiger’s letter accepting Carter’s resignation, the chair said the board was surprised by the situation and respects Carter’s decision to resign.

“The Board was surprised and disappointed to learn of this matter and take the situation and its potential impact on the university very seriously,” Zeiger wrote. “We respect your decision and appreciate your cooperation in supporting an orderly leadership transition.”

State Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus and an Ohio State alumnus, called the news disheartening.

“I mean I like Ted Carter personally, we had a good relationship and I’m glad that he had the personal integrity to resign over this but obviously he’s married, it shouldn’t happen in the first place,” DeMora said.

DeMora said he does not trust the board and Carter’s resignation adds to concern over how Ohio State handles situations like Wexner, who had longstanding ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the lawsuit on how Ohio State handled Strauss.

“God forbid who this board will choose next because I have no faith in our Board of Trustees whatsoever and I think it’s gonna hurt us,” DeMora said. “I think overall it’s gonna not only hurt our reputation, but our funding and support from donors. Again we have Les Wexner’s name on all these buildings, I think our university is in for a long period of decline because of all these things that are happening all at the same time.”

More reactions will be added as The Lantern receives them.

The article was updated at 3:02 p.m. on March 9 to add the statements of USG’s president and vice president, Les Wexner’s spokesperson and Ohio Student Association.

The article was updated at 1:42 p.m. on March 9 to add Steve Snyder-Hill’s statement.