One year after Senate Bill 1 reshaped diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Ohio State, some Black students said the sense of belonging they fought to build on campus feels more uncertain.

For many students, cultural centers, identity-based organizations and courses focused on race and lived experience were not supplemental to their college experience — they were foundational. Now, as the university continues adjusting policies to comply with SB 1, students said they are watching closely to see how those spaces and classrooms may continue to change.

Nakya Bell-Smith, a second-year in neuroscience, said she struggled to find her place during her first year and considered transferring before finding community through the National Society of Black Women in Medicine at the Hale Black Cultural Center.

“I was considering transferring because I just didn’t feel like I was home here,” Bell-Smith said. “Then I joined the National Society of Black Women in Medicine, and it was so peaceful being in a room with people who share the same struggles.”

Now, she questions the future of identity-focused organizations, as well as her coursework.

“I’m wondering if I will still be able to take classes about African studies, transgender rights, LGBTQ+ matters and other identity-based courses,” Bell-Smith said. “I want to continue learning about my community and the experiences of others, but I don’t know if that will be possible.”

According to updates posted on Ohio State’s compliance website, the university is continuing to implement revisions tied to SB 1. As recently as Jan. 14, the site listed new information regarding syllabus information. The update follows a December announcement addressing faculty annual review policies, post-tenure review procedures and course deactivations.

Seth Miller, a fourth-year in psychology, said the impact extends beyond academics. Miller said he chose Ohio State in part for its multicultural environment and believes recent changes have complicated that experience.

“Being white, it still affects me because a lot of my core community and support system consists of people who fall under DEI,” Miller said.

He said he has noticed a shift in the mood among friends and peers.

“It’s very disheartening to see the loved ones in my life be negatively impacted by this and essentially restricted from reaching their full potential,” he said.

Madison Hall, a third-year in nursing, said Ohio State’s diversity has long distinguished itself from other institutions in the state.

“There are so many schools in Ohio, but nothing as big or as versatile as [Ohio State],” Hall said.

She said she also wonders how the legislation could shape the university’s future.

“With OSU changing some of its restrictions, I wonder how many students — and what types of students — will be admitted,” Hall said.

Students say the effects of SB 1 are not limited to policy language online. Some identity-based student organizations have experienced changes in funding structures and programming. Faculty members have adjusted syllabi to ensure compliance, particularly in courses that directly address race, gender or LGBTQ+ topics.

Though Bell-Smith, Miller and Hall said they remain involved in their organizations and coursework, they said uncertainty lingers.

“It’s not just about taking a class or attending a meeting,” Bell-Smith said. “It’s about having a place where I can be understood and supported.”

Miller echoed that sentiment.

“Even if I’m not directly impacted by DEI restrictions, it affects everyone I care about,” Miller said. “If people I depend on can’t thrive, it changes the whole environment.”

Despite concerns, students said they remain committed to sustaining the inclusive culture that drew them to Ohio State in the first place.

“I keep peace knowing there will be setbacks on the way to change, but we as a society can’t accept the standards given to us,” Hall said.

As the university continues to implement changes under SB 1, students say the question is no longer whether campus will change — but how much.