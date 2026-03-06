The Ohio Union will be filled with cowboy boots and country music Monday for the Ohio Union Activities Board’s collaboration with student organization, Boot Scootin’ Buckeyes.

The two organizations will host country line dancing lessons from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ohio Union Performance Hall. Kyle Gordon, a fourth-year in health sciences and the Boot Scootin’ Buckeyes president, said there will be tutorials for dancers of all skill levels.

“We’re really excited to teach and hopefully introduce the student body to line dancing,” Gordon said. “The first half of the event will consist of some easier line dances. We’re going to take a break and then the second half will consist of some intermediate line dances.”

Gordon said he believes this will be one of OUAB’s first major events with a creative and performing arts student organization.

Julia Haid, fourth-year in criminal justice and vice president of Boot Scootin’ Buckeyes, said OUAB will provide snacks and host giveaways.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Haid said. “It’s a great way to get moving and get some activity in, especially on a Monday night in spring.”

Gordon said it will be a great opportunity for students to try something new alongside peers looking to do the same.

“Line dancing, especially if you haven’t done it before, can be intimidating,” Gordon said. “But if you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone, come have a good time and see if you like it.”

Gordon said he understands the anxiety around participating, but the Boot Scootin’ Buckeyes aim to create a welcoming environment.

“When I started line dancing, I was really nervous as well,” Gordon said. “When you start line dancing, you learn it’s a supportive community and everybody likes to help each other.”

Gordon said Boot Scootin’ Buckeyes focuses on teaching students how to line dance and they offer regular lessons for beginners and more experienced dancers.

“We have lessons multiple times a month,” Haid said. “They’re usually in the Ohio Union or other dance rooms and all students are welcome.”

Haid said students whose interests don’t align with that of the country scene can still have fun at the event.

“When people see the videos online and when they hear line dancing, they might think, ‘I don’t have boots. I don’t like country music,’” Haid said. “It’s a lot more than that. You don’t have to have boots. You don’t have to like country music. We dance to all kinds of music, so there’s literally something for everyone.”