JobsOhio and WOSU both signed contracts with Krisanthe Vlachos related to her work on “The Callout” podcast. JobsOhio wants its money back.

Vlachos, whom JobsOhio identified as the person involved in an inappropriate relationship with former Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter, received $60,000 from JobsOhio to create four podcast episodes, according to the economic development firm. Vlachos produced her podcast in the WOSU building, located next to Ohio State’s campus at 1800 N. Pearl St., per prior Lantern reporting.

Vlachos’ LLC, VetEarnUSA, is registered to the same address as the WOSU building, according to its filing with the Secretary of State. Vlachos paid $93,716 for studio space, production and editing, according to a 50-episode contract with WOSU.

JobsOhio was established by former Gov. John Kasich as a nonprofit focusing on economic development in the state.

“The Callout” podcast was meant to connect military and veterans to the future of energy and utilities using AI, according to its YouTube channel description.

“We found no irregularities in our contracting or our vetting process and JobsOhio followed all appropriate protocols in our partnerships with The Ohio State University President and in our sponsorship with the podcaster,” JobsOhio stated in a post on X.

Vlachos was granted the contract from JobsOhio following a recommendation from Carter, according to the JobsOhio post. Carter resigned suddenly, on March 8, citing an inappropriate relationship and “misuse of public resources,” per prior Lantern reporting.

JobsOhio commissioned four episodes from Vlachos at $15,000 a piece, but only one was produced, according to its post. Vlachos was paid the full $60,000 in 2025, JobsOhio said in the post.

The video Vlachos produced had 884 views as of March 10, according to the Internet Archive, and featured Carter. The podcast had 146 subscribers on YouTube.

“As all (four) episodes were not completed, and the first was removed, we are reviewing clawback options in our contract,” JobsOhio said in its post.

All content from Vlachos’ podcast has been removed from YouTube.

Vlachos also was given a vendor pass by JobsOhio to attend the Consumer Electronics Show, or CSE, in Las Vegas, according to its post on X. Carter was a panelist at the convention.

“She was there to meet people and identify angles for the remaining three podcasts,” JobsOhio said in its post.

JobsOhio allowed Vlachos up to $5,000 in reimbursements, but she had not submitted a request, according to the X post.

Vlachos also pitched a mobile app that would connect Ohio veterans to jobs to JobsOhio and Carter’s office, according to its post. The mobile app was declined by JobsOhio.

Vlachos also introduced JobsOhio to Task Force Pineapple, Inc., a nonprofit that produces theater written and performed by veterans, according to the post on X.

JobsOhio provided a $10,000 sponsorship to allow military, veterans and their families to attend a Columbus production of “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” for free.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said that the university is investigating connections, but has no more information.

“I can confirm that the business filing listing WOSU’s address is part of that investigation.” Johnson stated in an email.

The Lantern reached out to Vlachos for comment. She did not respond in time for publication.