Ohio’s economic development agency believes it knows the person in an inappropriate relationship that led to former Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s sudden resignation.

JobsOhio said in a statement it believes Krisanthe Vlacho, who runs a podcast the agency sponsored, was the individual involved with Carter. The Board of Trustees accepted Carter’s resignation after he disclosed having an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources, per prior Lantern reporting.

“JobsOhio is aware Ted Carter resigned this morning as President of The Ohio State University and that this situation is possibly connected to a relationship between him and the host of a podcast for veterans, which we sponsored,” the economic development agency said.

Vlacho is the host of “The Callout” podcast, which is meant to connect military and veterans to the future of energy and utilities using AI, according to its YouTube channel description.

Vlacho has interviewed Carter multiple times. Most recently, she interviewed Carter on Jan. 7 with JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef and two men from the National Veterans Memorial & Museum and the Ohio National Guard about how Ohio is creating opportunities for veterans through education, employment, economic growth and community support.

“JobsOhio supports a variety of workforce initiatives to educate and attract veterans about the excellent job opportunities and quality of life in Ohio,” the statement read. “The Callout Podcast opportunity was consistent with that mission of outreach. The sponsorship of this podcast went through our standard and rigorous legal process, as with any sponsorship given by JobsOhio.”

Vlacho registered VetEarnUSA on Dec. 20, 2025 and set her mailing address to 1800 N. Pearl St., which is WOSU Public Media’s headquarters and a part of Ohio State.

It is still unclear what public resources the unnamed person was seeking, if it is Vlacho, or what the relationship was between the person and Carter.

The trustees met in a closed session Saturday morning for an hours-long special meeting. There, the board disclosed to Carter that someone outside the university recently approached the trustees with concerns involving the relationship. Carter then disclosed the details of the relationship and offered his resignation.

The Lantern has reached out to Vlacho for comment.