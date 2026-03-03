For wrestlers, the biggest obstacle isn’t always injury—it’s infections.

Before every practice at the Jennings Wrestling Facility within the Covelli Center, student employees mop each mat inch by inch, an important routine that can be the difference between a healthy lineup or a sidelined starter.

In a sport defined by skin-to-skin contact, where skin infections like ringworm and herpes can spread quickly, the Covelli Center and Ohio State’s wrestling program have implemented a strict daily cleaning process and skin infection protocol to protect its athletes and maintain high-level performance throughout the season.

Chase Kessen, building coordinator at the Covelli Center and Jennings Wrestling Facility, said the cleaning process starts with a method called tacking.

“Tacking is just getting towels in a mop bucket wet, wringing them out, putting them on brooms and pushing them around,” Kessen said.

There are two different types of cleaners that are used during tacking to clean the mats: neutral cleaner and ultraviolet light cleaner.

Kessen said the neutral cleaner is a general solution that gets all the dirt and hair off of the mat. He added that after the neutral cleaner, they go over the mats with the ultraviolet light cleaner which is used to kill any bacteria that may still be left behind.

“The neutral cleaner is neutral on the pH scale so that it doesn’t deteriorate or hurt the wrestling mat,” he said. “The ultraviolet spray is helpful in preventing the spread of any skin diseases that are typically spread from skin to skin contact on the mat surface.”

Kessen said their main focus when cleaning the mats is minimizing the skin infections that can spread.

“If a wrestler happens to get some kind of skin disease that’s transferable and it gets on the mat and another wrestler is in that same spot, they can definitely inherit it,” he said. “Our biggest concern is keeping the mats clean to try to prevent that.”

But disinfecting mats alone isn’t enough.

Even with strict cleaning procedures, additional precautions taken by the training staff are necessary, especially when infections do occur.

Some of the most common infections that wrestlers are at risk for are ringworm, herpes and impetigo.

Sam Buscher, athletic trainer, said despite misconceptions ringworm is not as harmful as its reputation may infer.

“Almost everyone gets ringworm at some point or another,” he said. “It’s a fungal infection so you get some antifungal and it clears up but there’s no real harm in it, just unpleasant on the eyes.”

Buscher said when a wrestler is suspected to have a skin infection there is a routine process ito get the athlete the treatment that is necessary.

“Either they’ll come in and show me something or I’ll see it on them at practice,” he said. “Once we identify it then it’s about getting them the treatment or medications they need to clear it up.”

To ensure proper treatment, Buscher said he turns to medical professionals to get

confirmation.

“I’ll send a picture to a doctor or they’ll see the team physician when he comes in,” he said. “He’ll look at it, confirm and then get the medication for them.”

For dual matches and tournaments, Buscher said there are mandatory pre-match inspections that take place. He added that a skin check always comes right before weigh-in, allowing both athletic trainers to check the other team.

“It’s mostly to make sure there’s nothing egregious out there that is going to be transmitted to the other wrestlers,” Buscher said.

Buscher emphasized that small, consistent habits make the biggest difference in staying healthy.

“I wish all of them would use more lotion to reinforce that skin barrier and keep it nice and full but other than that good sleep, less stress and those overall health habits can help with some of this stuff,” he said.

Buscher added what stands out most about Ohio State’s wrestling program is the athletes’ willingness to open transparency regarding their health.

“They do very well at early and often being forthcoming with stuff,” he said. “If they see something they say something and all do a really good job of being open about it.”