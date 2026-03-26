The nutrient once reserved for “gym bros” has become social media’s favorite food group.

The latest protein obsession has taken over grocery store aisles and influenced snack brands to create high-protein alternatives to their most popular products. At Ohio State, students are fueling up on everything from protein pancakes to cottage cheese bowls, but the trend has raised questions about the legitimacy of the benefits of these products.

Doritos, Eggo and Pringles are some of the many snack companies that have released high-protein variations of its best-sellers. A March 3, 2025, article by CHOMPS states that protein snacks represent $24 billion in sales in the $126 billion snacking market, growing at a rate three times faster than the overall industry.

One example is Pop-Tarts, which released a high-protein version of its classic pastry in November 2025. The product includes 10 grams of protein, which is double the amount in the original.

Although this sounds beneficial, Ari Bond, a lab operations analyst and human nutrition lecturer in the College of Education and Human Ecology, said the protein’s benefits are often outweighed by other ingredients.

“When we focus on that one single nutrient, we tend to overlook all of these other things that might be concerning, like additives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, dyes, emulsifiers,” Bond said. “All of these other compounds that are used to make something ultraprocessed.”

Bond said these ultraprocessed foods contain compounds that can increase inflammation.

“When your body experiences inflammation, it can lead to lethargy, and in the long term, it can actually increase the risk for depression,” Bond said. “People don’t realize that if they’re constantly going to these ultraprocessed snacks that they think are healthy, they’re actually harming themselves in the long run. By switching to whole foods, not only are they eliminating those harmful compounds, but they’re also increasing the consumption of beneficial compounds that fight inflammation.”

While protein is an essential nutrient, Bond said the average adult does not need to worry about their intake. She said those who are growing should be the primary demographic for high-protein diets.

“People who are growing need more protein — that’s pregnant women, since we’re literally growing a human inside of us, that would be children and teenagers, especially because they grow so quickly,” Bond said. “For adults trying to build muscle, you will also need a higher protein intake since you are growing your tissue. But if you’re satisfied with the amount of muscle that you have on your body and you’re in a maintenance phase, you don’t need to consume more protein.”

Avery Dinsdale, a fourth-year in marketing who shares her fitness journey on social media, said social media influencers’ recommendations led her to believe protein was the most important nutrient.

“I was always hungry when I was only [eating] high-protein,” Dinsdale said. “There was so much pressure from the influencers and social media only talking about high protein. I would eat high-protein, low-calorie foods, and I have never felt more hungry. It was never all three macros. It was never whole foods, carbs, fats and protein.”

Dinsdale said social media often ignores the role of carbs, fiber and fats in satiety.

“They only talk about how protein keeps you satiated,” Dinsdale said. “But it’s not just protein. It’s actually the fiber, it’s the fats, it’s the carbs, it’s everything in one. You need balanced meals.”

While these snacks are cheap and quick, Bond said she recommends students reach their protein goals through whole food dining options, such as the dining halls.

“I would prioritize going to restaurants and halls where they have more nutrient-dense whole food options,” Bond said. “If you have a coffee shop that sells pastry items and sugary coffee beverages, versus [the Traditions at] Scott dining hall that has a salad bar, a whole grain bar, a meat bar, a soup bar … I would go to Scott Hall over some of those other options.”

Bond said choosing whole grains is an easy way for students to meet their protein goals.

“If you go to those dining halls with more nutrient-dense options, you should choose whole grains, which have 25 percent more protein than refined counterparts,” Bond said. “That would be like, brown rice and quinoa. Automatically, you’re getting so much more protein. Emphasize whole foods versus ultraprocessed foods, and if you do those things, I can guarantee that you will meet your protein recommendations.”

A busy schedule can make it difficult for students to head to popular dining halls like Traditions at Scott. Dinsdale said for her, switching from ultraprocessed to nutrient-dense snacks has completely changed how her body feels.

“I was eating more of those protein bars and protein snacks with all those chemicals and ingredients that are so bad for your gut,” Dinsdale said. “I was getting so puffy and inflamed. I think it caused a lot more gut issues than I was already dealing with for other reasons. Now, when I stick to just whole food sources, I feel so much better. My energy levels and my gut health feel so much better.”