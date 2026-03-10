Ohio State’s starting backcourt has earned Big Ten honors before postseason play begins.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton was named second-team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media, and sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. received honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.

Thornton earned All-Big Ten honors in his previous two seasons, second team as a junior and third team as a sophomore. Thornton becomes the first Buckeye since Aaron Craft in 2011, 2013 and 2014 to earn All-Big Ten honors three times.

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., Purdue’s Braden Smith, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz and Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort were named to the first team All-Big Ten.

Thornton, who passed Dennis Hopson as Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer in the Buckeyes’ 91-78 win over Indiana Saturday, led the Buckeyes this season in points, assists and steals per game. Thornton’s 20.1 points per game ranks fifth in the Big Ten, and his 55.8% field goal percentage is first in the conference among guards.

The senior guard was named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season, including last week when he averaged 21.5 points on 82.4% shooting from the field, seven assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in wins over Penn State and Indiana.

Along with forward Amare Bynum, Thornton is one of two Buckeyes to have played in every game this season.

Mobley Jr. led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage, making 42.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Mobley Jr. has made five or more 3-pointers in nine games this season.

The sophomore guard is Ohio State’s second-leading scorer behind Thornton, averaging 15.9 points per game. Mobley Jr. ranks 15th in the Big Ten in scoring.

Mobley Jr. missed three games this season due to a finger injury but has made 89 3-pointers, which is tied for the seventh-most in a single season in Ohio State program history.

The Buckeyes received the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play either No. 9 Iowa, No. 16 Oregon or No. 17 Maryland on Thursday at 12 p.m.

Here is a list of the Big Ten honorees:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aday Mara, Michigan

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Braden Frager, Nebraska

COACH OF THE YEAR

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sharif Chambliss, Wisconsin

FIRST TEAM

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Braden Smith, Purdue

SECOND TEAM

Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

David Mirkovic, Illinois

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State

Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Sam Hoiberg, Nebraska

Rienk Mast, Nebraska