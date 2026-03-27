The Undergraduate Student Government confirmed the associate justices who will serve on the judicial panel for the next academic year, while also passing several resolutions involving accessibility and student and campus safety.

The confirmation filled seats for the USG judicial panel for the 2026-27 school year, the branch responsible for reviewing USG’s governing documents and to oversee the USG election process.

The four confirmed justices are George Bradbury, a first-year in finance and economics, Angela Momah, a second-year in biology, Niko Moore, a second-year in economics and Samantha Salem, a third-year in biology.

Following the confirmations, the assembly passed 16 other resolutions focused on a wide variety of issues involving campus and student safety and accessibility.

One resolution calls for Narcan — an FDA-approved medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — to be made accessible in residence halls.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Mimi Tesfay, a first-year in business and political science, calls on the university to place at least three Narcan kits in residence halls to allow students and staff to respond to emergencies before first responders arrive.

“This is a low risk, but a very high impact addition to campus emergency resources, residence halls and for every student, because this can happen to anyone,” Tesfay said.

Tesfay also said the resolution would call on the university to implement Narcan training for Resident Advisors so they could administer it if needed.

Tesfay said other colleges like the University of Arizona and University of California, Berkeley have programs in place to make Narcan accessible to students.

Sen. and USG President-elect Christopher Cade, a second-year in political science and public policy analysis, said that regional campuses already have Narcan in its residence halls and that RA’s of regional campuses go through CPR and Narcan administration training.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website, some residence halls have Naloxone — the generic name for Narcan — for students who live in those specific residence halls.

Another resolution, led by Sen. Juan Colon, a second-year in finance and political science, calls for strengthening campus and off-campus safety measures.

Colon said that feedback from a town hall meeting found that “students feel less safe in high traffic and high risk off-campus corridors, especially at night during lower scale events.”

The resolution also calls for more blue light systems to be implemented across campus. These blue light phones allow students to contact emergency services by pressing a button on the system.

“We have a couple, but it would be great if we had more to make students feel more safer on campus,” Colon said.

Terrell McCann, speaker of the General Assembly and a third-year in business, introduced another resolution calling for routine inspection of handicap-accessible doors across campus to maintain ADA compliance.

ADA, or the Americans with Disabilities Act, requires public institutions to ensure equal access to facilities, programs and services for individuals with disabilities.

The resolution would call on Facilities Operations and Development to establish a routine inspection for accessible doors and to implement a reporting system for students to report malfunctioning accessible doors.

Additional resolutions that passed can be found on the USG website.