The Undergraduate Student Government passed seven resolutions this week at the General Assembly meeting, including calling for an investigation into former President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.’s resignation, advocating for increased campus safety and the recognition of Ramadan.

One of these resolutions called for transparency during the investigation into Carter’s abuse of office.

Carter resigned from his position as university president on Monday, citing an inappropriate relationship and misuse of public resources, per prior Lantern reporting.

The resolution was introduced by Sen. Braxton R. Glover, a first-year in political science and public management, leadership and policy.

“It is very clear that Ohio State has a problem,” Glover said. “We need to make sure that we’re holding our leaders accountable.”

Sen. Christopher Cade, a second-year in political science and public policy analysis and a co-sponsor of the bill, said that more investigation is needed into the relationship Carter had with the individual.

“The university has not alluded into the nature of this ‘inappropriate nature’ with this individual,” Cade said. “What is really important is knowing how long this relationship has been ongoing.”

The “inappropriate relationship” is potentially connected with Krisanthe Vlachos, host of the podcast “The Callout,” which aims to connect veterans to the future of energy and AI, per prior Lantern reporting. It has yet to be confirmed what the nature of the relationship was.

Three resolutions were also passed regarding campus safety.

One of the resolutions, sponsored by Cade, supports the implementation of an Ohio Senate bill, which would require bars to have date rape drug testing kits, per prior Lantern reporting.

Cade said this resolution would also call on the university to introduce a pilot program where they can provide date rape drug testing strips to students.

Another resolution calls on the Student Wellness Center to provide date rape drug testing kits to students. The resolution was sponsored by Sen. Jack Meyer, a fourth-year in political science.

Meyer said that 14% of college students suspect they have consumed a spiked drink. Meyer said he got the information from this article.

“This is a program I want to do where if you feel like you’re going to be in an unsafe environment, you have the ability to go to a local center, get a testing strip, and test a drink,” Meyer said.

The final resolution involving campus safety, sponsored by Glover, called on the university to establish a Special Victims Unit. This unit would be dedicated to sensitive crimes, including rape, sexual assault and cases involving children or elderly, Glover said.

“I think that having this could help alleviate some fear, while also showing that the university is taking sexual violence seriously,” Glover said.

Glover said that this should be within the university’s capabilities, as other universities like Michigan State University and the University of Michigan already have these specialized units.



Another resolution was introduced by Sen. Mimi Tesfay, a first-year in business and political science. The resolution calls upon the university to recognize the observance of Ramadan 2026. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims practice fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan is listed under recognized religious holidays, holy days and observances, which is required under Ohio law.

Tesfay said that the university should expand its dining services to accommodate students who are fasting by having certain locations open earlier and close later in the day.

Other resolutions that passed include calling on the university to increase the value of a meal swipe from $8 to $9 and calling for transparency and a reduction in the cost of room reservations for clubs and organizations.

All of these resolutions, as well as past resolutions, can be found on the USG website.