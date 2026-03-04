Downtown Columbus is now home to Viva, a new restaurant that combines authentic Mexican food with sports and fine dining.

Located directly across from Nationwide Arena in the Arena District at 220 W. Nationwide Blvd, General Manager Juliana Macias said the restaurant opened Feb. 27 and has generated buzz throughout its first week of being open.

“I think that the perception of it was that a lot of our local people that live around here were very excited that they had a new Mexican restaurant in town that they could walk to,” Macias said. “They were very welcoming. They said everything was amazing and felt very authentic.”

Due to its location, Macias said that Viva wanted to appeal to sports fans that come to downtown Columbus. A way that she said she envisions this is through hosting watch parties, even when local teams aren’t at home.

“We’re going to be hosting watch parties when we’re not home,” Macias said. “We’re going to have specials on the weekends for [Columbus] Blue Jackets games, Crew games, the Clippers, the Columbus Fury and everything around us.”

Macias said that Viva is a new restaurant from her Columbus-based family business. After taking a hiatus from owning restaurants, she said Viva was an opportunity her family could not turn down.

“We used to be owners of a restaurant called Rancho Alegre, which was sold to Don Tequila in 2009,” Macias said. “We took a break from restaurants and opened up Dolce Vida, which is our ice cream store that now has five locations around Columbus. Back in September, we were offered this restaurant, which appealed to us because of that center downtown area. There really is not a lot of Mexican food around this area, so we’re coming in with an authentic view.”

According to lead bartender David Soto, the family-like environment is what he loves about Viva. Even in its first week of business, he said he has noticed a strong connection among the staff and the community.

“I like the people that I work with, because they always come in with a smile,” Soto said. “I think the people that live around [and the] customers are also friendly. They are open to try new things and are ready for them, which I love.”

Macias said her family’s Mexican roots inspired their mission to open restaurants in Columbus. She said working in a restaurant is in her blood and has become a life-long passion.

“My family and I are from Jalisco, Mexico, which is where all the tequila is produced,” Macias said. “All of our recipes have been in our family for years. I grew up in restaurants. Since I was little, I was a hostess — I would sit people down and take their orders. I have extensive experience in the restaurant industry and hospitality and know what it’s like to feel at home.”

Soto said the restaurant’s authenticity has allowed him to be creative with the drinks that he makes. Among those, Soto said, is the well-received Spring Jalisco cocktail.

“I tried to do something that is gonna blow your mind,” Soto said. “It has a little spice mixed up with a liquor that is not tequila or vodka. It’s made with agave and a little bit of dry peppers, and then mixed with Mezcal fruits. I add a little bit of raspberries, so we have a fruity, strong spiciness in the drink.”

Macias said that the uniqueness of the menu is also evident on the food side, noting the rajas sauce that is put on different types of meat.

“Rajas is a Poblano pepper sauce that we mix with corn and cream,” Macias said. “We place that on top of freshly grilled meats, which is something different. This is a concept from Mexico that has become popular over the years and it’s not something that you typically see here in Columbus, or even the United States.”

As the restaurant continues to break into the community, Macias said she hopes that Viva becomes a space where people can mix their love of sports with the enjoyment of authentic Mexican food and drinks.

“I really hope that this place turns into a place where everyone feels welcome and at home,” Macias said. “People can expect the service to be top notch, as well as the food quality. We’re still learning and getting accustomed to the area. We get sports fans and those interested in fine dining, and we’re trying to target both.”