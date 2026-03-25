Izzy Neal creeps out of the left-handed batter’s box, knees bent, eyes locked on the pitcher. The third baseman edges forward. The shortstop cheats down the line. The stadium crowd senses what might be coming.

The pitch comes. Neal squares, slaps and sends a sharp grounder slicing past third. By the time the ball reaches the outfield grass, she’s already two-thirds of the way down the line.

It’s not a bunt and not a full swing. It’s not a home run or a double off the wall. But it is damage.

Across collegiate softball, slap hitters are redefining offensive pressure. Once considered a specialized skill for a few left-handed players, slap hitting has evolved into a strategic weapon, prioritizing speed and placement over power.

The technique, typically used by left-handed hitters, involves stepping toward the pitch while directing the ball into open space, allowing fast runners to reach first before the defense can react. At Ohio State, players like Neal and senior Skylar Limon use slap hitting to create chaos on the bases. The approach has paid off, with both hitters batting above .300 this season.

“If you have speed, it’s a great way to use it, especially as a left-handed hitter when you’re already closer to first base,” Limon, who started slap hitting at age eight, said.

Slap hitting has been part of Neal’s game since she started playing fastpitch softball.

“I never had a ton of power in the box, but I was really good at putting the ball in play and beating it out,” she said. “My speed was the main thing that made me try slapping.”

The technique requires precision, timing and strategy. Limon said she starts with a straight stance, takes a full step back with her front foot, then brings it forward.

“The angle of my front foot depends on the slapper. I’m a little more angled, about 45 degrees. Then I sit on my back hip and use my chest through the swing,” she said.

Slap hitting blends bunting and hitting, allowing a batter to make contact while moving toward first. The goal is to place the ball where the defense isn’t. Unlike traditional power hitters, slap hitters focus on timing, control and reading the defense rather than driving the ball over the fence.

“Before I step in, the first thing I do is look at where the defense is playing me,” Neal said. “If third is far back, I bunt. If they’re in, I try to punch it over their head. Staying relaxed is huge. Sometimes teams even use a five-infielder shift, so I really have to stay focused.”

Neal described slap hitting as “50% speed, 50% technique.”

“You can be the fastest player on the field, but if you hit it right at them, you’re out,” she said.

To adjust, teams will often shift infielders, bring in an extra outfielder or play straight up depending on the hitter.

“Different teams play me differently,” Neal said. “Some bring in an extra outfielder, some play me straight up, but most shift a little to the left side.”

Well-placed slap hits force defenders to make quick, precise plays or risk errors, giving base runners a strategic edge.

For Neal, the thrill comes from putting pressure on the defense and staying creative.

“If I could give advice, it would be to just stay relaxed, especially if you’re fast,” she said. “Trying to be too perfect when placing a ball can lead to mistakes. Just do your thing and have fun. Slap hitting is an art. Get creative with it.”