Krisanthe Vlachos planned to use studio space in the WOSU Public Media building to produce her podcast, which featured former Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. as a frequent guest.

Newly obtained documents show that Vlachos, host of The Callout Podcast, would pay WOSU $93,71650 to produce 50 episodes of the podcast between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

Vlacho’s contract with WOSU was among other documents university officials released yesterday, following Carter’s abrupt resignation and the inappropriate business relationship given as the cause. JobsOhio, the state’s economic development organization, has stated it believes Vlachos is that individual who sought public resources for her personal business, per prior Lantern reporting.

Vlachos had registered her business address for Vet Earn USA LLC at 1800 N. Pearl St., where WOSU is located.

Per the contract, WOSU would provide facilities for the production of the podcast episodes, as well as multi-camera production equipment and post-production at around $1,800 per episode.

JobsOhio shared in a post on X that they had entered into a contractual agreement with Vlachos to fund the production and promotion of four episodes to be charged at $15,000 per episode between September and December 2025 — JobsOhio wrote that Carter recommended Vlachos’ podcast “as an opportunity to build and engage a military and veteran audience in Ohio.”

However, scheduling issues prevented three episodes from being produced, with the only finished episode later being deleted, JobsOhio said it has been seeking its money back.

“As all 4 episodes were not completed, and the first was removed, we are reviewing clawback options in our contract,” JobsOhio wrote.

Carter has appeared on the podcast since 2024, with his most recent appearance in January before all episodes were removed following the controversy of his resignation.

The Lantern has reached out to Vlachos for comment but has not received a reply.