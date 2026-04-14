A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a stabbing incident on Ohio State’s turf fields adjacent to Lincoln Tower.

Guilliani Olguin Jacinto died at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said.

Ohio State police said the stabbing involving two people occurred behind Lincoln Tower’s fields around 7:45 p.m. Friday, per prior Lantern reporting.

Police said they arrived at the scene quickly to provide aid to the victim and detain a suspect in the nearby West Stadium parking lot.

Jacinto was transferred to the medical center soon after responders arrived, police said. Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said neither Jacinto nor the suspect were affiliated with Ohio State.

Hedman said a Buckeye Alert was not issued to the Ohio State community since there was no ongoing threat, but information regarding the incident was posted on its emergency management social media accounts.

Ohio State police continue to look at its policies and procedures to seek ways to improve after major incidents, Hedman said.