At The Ohio State University’s Chase branch, the first “hello” many customers hear now comes from either Michael Jung and Brenden Garrett — two interns who are making history in JPMorganChase’s Business Solutions Team. Known as BeST, the program is designed to match the talents of people who are members of the disability and neurodivergent communities, and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) with meaningful jobs across the firm. Michael and Brenden are part of a new pilot placing BeST interns into external-facing roles, welcoming people into the branch, helping them navigate self-service options like ATMs and guiding them to the right team member when they need more support.

For OSU leaders and JPMorganChase, the pilot reflects a partnership years in the making, built through a series of introductions and shared purpose across both organizations. It began when Chase employees connected with OSU’s Nisonger Center.

“We all had the same inspiration, to expand access to meaningful work for students who think, communicate and process information differently,” said Karen Krainz Edison, Associate Director, College Support Programs, Nisonger Center at The Ohio State University.

BeST interns on campus

The OSU and JPMorganChase teams first built momentum through Autism at Work — the firm’s initiative that aimed to develop a talent pipeline through non-profit organizations, social services departments and educational institutions. As the partnership proved successful, it expanded to include BeST, opening the door to even more opportunities designed around students’ strengths and support needs.

To support the BeST pilot at the OSU branch, both teams worked together to prepare the interns before they started in their new roles. The training combined computer-based and in-person sessions over several weeks, covering the foundations of customer experience and branch readiness, while also aligning to individual learning styles. A job coach continues to

check in periodically and can come to the branch for added support when requested.

“This wasn’t charity; it’s strategy—widening the talent pipeline, matching skills with real opportunities and supporting people the right way,” said Danielle Meadows, Head of BeST & Director of Neuroinclusion Strategies at JPMorganChase. “Our branch staff, stakeholders and the OSU Nisonger Center showed up at every turn. This was a true team effort and the results speak for themselves.”

Meet the interns and the impact they’re having

Inside the OSU branch, Michael’s day often starts with the basics that make a big difference in a busy lobby. A recent OSU graduate with a business degree specializing in finance, Michael helps customers use the ATM, reminds them of small but important steps like endorsing checks and quickly routes people to a banker or teller depending on what they need.

“Creating a friendly environment is important,” Michael said. “Welcoming people as soon as they walk in, offering water or a simple ‘how can we help you?’ You never know what someone is dealing with, so if I can make their day a little easier or better, that matters.” Brenden ̶ a sophomore in OSU’s Transition Options in Postsecondary Settings (TOPS) program, a two to four year workforce development certificate program designed for students with IDD ̶ plays a similar role, greeting customers as they enter and listening for key words that point to what they need. Some arrive with urgent concerns such as a hacked credit card; others have questions about CDs or need help with documents. Brenden works in the branch two days a week while continuing his studies and exploring a future in sports management. He also said the role has opened his eyes to how much responsibility exists in banking and how meaningful it feels to help people move forward.

“My disability doesn’t stop me from doing things,” Brenden said. “In my family we say, ‘never give up.’ This job is helping me explore new opportunities, and I hope it shows other people with disabilities they can go out and try new things, too.”

Branch Manager Juan Alonzo said he’s seen the interns’ immediate impact, both culturally and operationally. He also recognizes what makes this moment different as the first time BeST interns have been placed in external-facing roles.

“Getting to see Michael and Brenden grow, taking these roles and making them their own has been especially rewarding,” Juan said. “They both impact the culture in such a positive way, greeting customers with enthusiasm that becomes infectious.”

That positive presence also helps the branch run more smoothly, especially given the volume of walk-in traffic typical of a campus-area location.

“Disability inclusion brings fresh ideas and a different view on traditional business topics. I’ve seen firsthand the patience and attention Michael and Brenden bring to everyone who walks through the doors.”

For Michael and Brenden, that visibility is part of the point and a chance to challenge assumptions about who belongs in front-of-house banking roles.

“People with disabilities are more than just their disability,” Michael said. “A lot of times, when people think about autism, they don’t picture someone in a customer-facing role. I’m here to show we can do this, and do it well.”