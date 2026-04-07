The head weighs more than most people expect.

Inside the oversized shell, the air is thick and vision narrows to a small mesh screen. Every movement requires more effort than it seems from the outside. Beneath the permanent grin and cartoon eyes of Ohio State’s mascot, a college student takes a deep breath before leading the band onto the field in early August.

But the real weight of becoming Brutus Buckeye is not just the costume.

Long before anyone steps onto the field as Brutus, they must first pass one of the most demanding tryout processes on campus.

The role requires more than athleticism. Those selected must also commit to service. With auditions beginning in April, students hoping to become Ohio State’s iconic mascot prepare for far more than crowd interaction.

“Starting a ‘Stadium Ohio’ is second to none,” David Sunders, a Brutus from 2017-18, said. “But the bigger part of Brutus is serving others.”

Five core values guide the spirit program beyond physical strength: effort, dedication, sacrifice, discipline and devotion, all rooted in service to the community.

“Service is a huge aspect of who Brutus is,” Will Moddeman, a Brutus from 2022-24, said. “You look at Ohio State, Brutus is the face of Ohio State, not just athletics, but the university as a whole, and the university stands for service.”

During his time as Brutus, Moddeman worked with elementary schools in the Columbus area through a program called “My Special Word.” The goal was to teach students the value of their words while remaining completely silent.

Brutus cannot speak, but Moddeman said that limitation helped him grow as a leader.

“Just being present is one of the biggest things you can do to show yourself and others you can lead,” he said.

For others behind the costume, that presence has led to moments far beyond the sidelines of Ohio Stadium.

Nathan Chaykowski, a Brutus from 2022-24, experienced that during a visit to a hospice facility.

“I was very nervous,” Chaykowski said. “I wondered how Brutus could go into a hospice area and still have the energy, while also understanding the seriousness of the situation.”

Inside the room, Chaykowski met a patient who had graduated from Ohio State. The man shared memories of the university and stories of seeing Brutus over the years.

“Being in that moment was so powerful,” Chaykowski said. “Who would even want Brutus there? It was incredible.”

Moments like that, he said, are rarely seen by the crowds who watch Brutus on game days.

“It’s hard, and it’s not captured,” Chaykowski said. “You’re thrown into some really tough situations, situations you can only share with your coaches or teammates.”

Experiences like hospice visits, school programs and community appearances often go unseen by the thousands of fans who watch Brutus each year.

For the students inside the costume, those moments become some of the most meaningful parts of the role.

“When I think about it, there are probably photos of Brutus in people’s scrapbooks, weddings, birthdays,” Chaykowski said. “Moments where Brutus got to be part of someone’s most special days.”

From quiet hospital visits to roaring stadium crowds, Brutus Buckeye appears during some of life’s most meaningful moments.

Somewhere, in scrapbooks across Ohio and beyond, the familiar smile remains, a small reminder that Brutus was there.

The head may weigh more than most people expect, but the moments inside it often mean even more.