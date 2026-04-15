Ohio State’s Campbell Hall is undergoing a $61.2 million renovation which will transform the building into a student-focused academic and community space for the College of Education and Human Ecology.

Located on the south side of campus, construction is scheduled to be completed in May, with classes beginning in the building in Autumn 2026.

“The project provides updated space that will promote collaborative work and hands-on learning environments,” Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said in an email.

The renovation updates encompass approximately 115,000 square feet of existing space, including offices, research and computer labs, a teaching kitchen, department and pool classrooms and collaborative areas. The project also replaces aging building infrastructure, including building systems, the roof and windows, Hedman stated.

A three-story community space at the center of the building will allow students to gather and provide an area for college-hosted events, Hedman said.

Faculty and staff are expected to move into the building during the summer, Todd Henderly, the project manager, said in an email.

Following the renovation, the college will continue to operate across multiple campus buildings, while consolidating specific academic functions in Campbell Hall, according to Brandon Smith, chief information officer in the college.

“Updates in Campbell Hall will create new types of instructional and research spaces for our students and allow us to co-locate offices for two departments, Human Sciences and Educational Studies, in the same building,” Smith said.

Smith said the college will share Campbell Hall with the university classroom pool, but will be the only college with laboratories, instructional spaces and offices in the building.

He added that while the college will continue using Arps Hall, the PAES Building and other campus spaces, it will vacate its former space in Ramseyer Hall.