On Tuesday, students can spend a day before finals officially to begin to prepare for exams while enjoying activities across campus.

Planned by Student Life, Reading Day has several events planned to help students reduce stress.

“The concept of Reading Day is not just a one-day gap, but to really help students prepare in all ways for the start of exams,” Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, said.

The purpose of Reading Day is to give students a break to reduce stress, study and take part in activities across campus.

Student Life has activities planned throughout the day for students to enjoy, including OUABreakfast, Flicks for Free and designated study spots.

One of the most popular events hosted by the Ohio Union Activities Board is OUABreakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., or while supplies last, in the Ohio Union Performance Hall.

“We want to kind of offer that as a space for students to fuel up before they start their day of studying,” Alex Wenglein, OUAB advisor, said.

Students consistently show strong enthusiasm for the breakfast, making it one of the day’s most popular attractions. Wenglein said the breakfast allows students to start the day off right.

Students take advantage of the day in different ways, from studying to attending events.

“OUABreakfast has lines out the door,” Isaacs said. “When the doors open, the lines go out the door.”

Student Life also has reserved spots for students to study. After breakfast, the Performance Hall is still reserved as a place for students to use.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that we hold the Performance Hall as a study space for students,” Wenglein said. “It is a spot where you can grab some breakfast, get your day started, but after all of the food has been cleared out, the space is available for students to utilize as a study space.”

Another event happening during Reading Day is a Flicks for Free movie, “One Battle After Another,” at 6 p.m in the U.S Bank Conference Theater.

“We have our weekly Flicks for Free series,” Wenglein said “It’s always a free movie for the students, so we just offer that on Reading Day.”

Lastly, the day also includes opportunities for physical activity.

“Activities are happening all around campus. We put up the ones our Student Life departments are involved in like OUAB and Rec Sports,” Isaacs said.

The RPAC has workout classes going on all day, including Cycle + Barre and Circuit Cycle.

“Rec Sports will do any number of special fitness classes,” Isaacs said. “The concept there is you’re heading into exams, let’s get your mind and body prepared.”

Other non-recreational activities include Coffee and Coloring Books, Pomodoro and Pizza Study Session and Reading Day Rhythm, according to the Student Life website.

“Again, it’s a break. You have time to read, but there are also study breaks and things that help you mentally prepare for exams,” Isaacs said.

Reading Day dates back almost 15 years. Isaacs said the first Reading Day at Ohio State was Dec. 5, 2012.

“It originates back to when Ohio State, in 2012, moved from quarters to semesters,” Isaacs said. “Under quarters, the way the academic calendar fell, there would be a weekend in between the last day of classes and the first day of exams. When the switch to semesters was made, that time frame was lost.”

Isaacs said the change in the academic calendar created a need for a built-in break.

The thought was we could use a break,” Isaacs said. “The result of that idea being proposed became Reading Day.”

Today, Reading Day has grown to include much participation across the university.

“Any number of colleges and departments are doing their own thing for Reading Day for students in that college,” Isaacs said. “It really is a campuswide effort.”

Buckeye Commons is hosting a study session in the Alonso Family Room from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Within Student Life, we have Buckeye Commons, which is down on the first floor in the Union right by the info desk,” Wenglein said. “They’ll also be having their spaces open to students for studying.”

These efforts are part of ongoing improvements to Reading Day programming.

“We’re always finding ways to just be more innovative and whatever students are wanting and whatever is going to help them kind of kick off their Reading Day,” Wenglein said.

Ultimately, Reading Day aims to support student well-being ahead of exams.

“That includes mentally, physically and all the other dimensions of wellness that we talk about,” Isaacs said.

Student Life said they emphasize support goes beyond academics during this time.

“We know it’s a long few days for students with exams and a lot of studying, so anything we can do in Student Life just to enhance the student experience and make sure you guys are getting a successful Reading Day and start to finals,” Wenglein said.

As finals approach, Reading Day offers students a chance to reset emotionally and physically before the end of the semester.