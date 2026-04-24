Ohio State’s case for “Wide Receiver U” got stronger Thursday night.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was the first Buckeye off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, going No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans and extending the program’s streak to five consecutive drafts with a first-round wide receiver.

Even with Brian Hartline now at UCF as a head coach, Tate credited his former wide receivers coach as the foundation of that success.

“It starts with coach Hartline,” Tate said. “He pours so much love and attention into us … that’s why our games are so easily translated to the next level.”

Tate joins Emeka Egbuka (2025), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023) and Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (2022) in a run that has separated Ohio State nationally at the position. No other program has had two first-round wide receivers in the past five drafts.

Tate also tied Harrison Jr. as the highest-drafted wide receiver in program history.

Over three seasons in Columbus, Tate developed into one of Ohio State’s most reliable targets, finishing with 121 receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His junior season in 2025 was his most productive, totaling 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per reception.

Now, Tate becomes the next in line, stepping into a standard that has produced nine Pro Bowl selections from Ohio State wide receivers over the past decade.

“It’s a blessing to be able to continue that long line of success and those guys who paved the road ahead of me,” Tate said. “It’s my time to pave the road for the next guy.”