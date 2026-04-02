Christian student organizations at Ohio State have doubled in attendance at weekly gatherings, Bible studies and worship events.

Leaders of The Salt Company and Revive, two Christian organizations on campus, said the increase in attendance reflects a population of incoming students interested in a faith-based community.

The Salt Company said its numbers have grown significantly in recent months, continuing the trend of the number of members increasing each year since its establishment.

Luc Stout, The Salt Company’s resident, said since his start at the Columbus branch nine months ago, the ministry has seen a rise of almost 100-120 students at weekly events.

“Some of our higher weeks have been up close to the mid-500s,” Stout said.

Since Salt’s establishment at Ohio State in 2021, Stout said its numbers have continuously doubled each year since, with more and more undergraduate students coming to meetings.

Stout said Salt’s mission is based around a welcoming environment to people looking to find a community based in Christianity. Stout said he believes the uptick in attendance at religious organization meetings is correlated to this generation’s desire for truth.

Leaders from another organization reported similar growth.

Revive has seen similar trends in attendance, according to Darren Chen, a fifth-year in electrical computer engineering and student leader at Revive.

“We average around 100 people, which is different from our first year where we had about 14 students,” Chen said.

Chen said the organization consists of both under- and upper-classmen, but this year’s first-year class attendance stands out.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of freshmen, so I think this is the largest class of first-years at our church this year compared to previous years,” Chen said.

Chen said he believes the main factors driving student engagement with campus religious organizations are a drive towards community after the Covid-19 pandemic and a search to fill a void left by the highs and lows of college life.

“I think religious communities are pretty good at fostering a place where people are well accepted, people are listened to and people feel loved,” Chen said. “Revive does a good job of noticing people that are newer and being intentional about getting people involved.”

Similarly, Stout said Salt is special because of the fun people that make up the ministry who want to spread love to Ohio State’s community.

“We just want to provide a space where everyone can come no matter your beliefs, no matter your interests, and say ‘Wow I feel safe here because these people just love me,’” Stout said. “An atmosphere where, even if they have no interest in God’s word, that they just feel safe.”

Ohio State’s student activities website lists 53 organizations as being Christian-affiliated out of over 1,400 total student organizations registered, with many of them holding weekly meetings and activities available for Ohio State students.