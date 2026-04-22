The newest National Women’s Soccer League expansion team is coming to Columbus.

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman announced Monday that Columbus will become the league’s 18th franchise.

“We’re excited to bring the world’s most competitive women’s soccer league to Columbus and to see this community embrace the game in a new way,” Berman said in a news release.

The Columbus team will begin play in 2028, alongside a team in Atlanta, which was awarded the league’s 17th franchise in November 2025.

Founded in 2012, the NWSL expanded to 16 teams in 2026 with the additions of Boston Legacy and Denver Summit.

Berman cited Columbus’ soccer history as a key factor in the decision, pointing to the success of the Columbus Crew, which ranked ninth in MLS attendance in 2025, and the city’s history of hosting U.S. women’s national team matches.

“As the NWSL continues its rapid growth, expanding to Columbus is a natural next step,” Berman said in the release. “This is a city with a rich soccer tradition, a proven track record of support at the highest level and an ownership group making meaningful, long-term investments in women’s sports.”

The ownership group is led by Haslam Sports Group, the majority owner of the Crew and the Cleveland Browns, along with Nationwide and Drs. Christine and Pete Edwards.

“We believe in the power of women’s sports and are humbled to be part of the No. 1 women’s soccer league in the world,” Whitney Haslam Johnson, managing partner of Haslam Sports Group, said in the release. “Sports are one of today’s greatest unifiers and are incredible for their communities. The NWSL will have a significant impact on Columbus within and beyond sports, now and for future generations.”

Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker emphasized the broader impact of the announcement.

“Today’s announcement is about inspiring young athletes across central Ohio, elevating women’s professional sports and reminding the world that Columbus is a first-class sports city,” Walker said.

The NWSL team will be the city’s third recent professional expansion franchise, joining the Columbus Aviators, who began play in March in the United Football League, and the Columbus Fury, which debuted in 2024.

The team will play its home matches at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, home of the Crew, when it begins play in 2028.