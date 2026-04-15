Denney Hall is temporarily closed due to a cooling system outage that occurred on Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, the classroom building will shut down and will remain closed for the time being, according to an email obtained by The Lantern.

“Because the cooling system is necessary to maintain indoor temperatures during warm weather, the building is expected to remain closed through next week,” the email stated.

The final repair timeline is currently unknown and more information will be shared once the timeline is determined.

Denney Hall primarily houses the Department of English and several College of Arts and Sciences administrative offices. It has 13 classroom spaces, a recording studio and a basement study space, according to the Learning Spaces Directory.

The building also holds the main office and classrooms for the Digital Media Project, which provides students the opportunity to check out technological equipment, such as video cameras and computers, for class projects, according to a university website.

This is an ongoing situation. More information will be added once it is obtained.