Fraternity Kappa Delta Rho has had its registered student organization status revoked as of Tuesday for violating the Code of Student Conduct’s hazing and alcohol policy.

After originally being placed on interim suspension amidst hazing allegations, the organization’s status will be revoked, which means the university is officially removing its recognition of the group, until May 5, 2030, Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson said.

“At the conclusion of the current revocation period, the organization may petition the Office of Student Life to return to campus, consistent with applicable university policies,” Isaacs said. “The organization will also be required to take steps to demonstrate that it operates in a manner consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, Sorority and Fraternity Life policies, student organization guidelines, other relevant university policies and all state and federal laws.”

The fraternity was placed under interim suspension on March 3 amidst hazing allegations, Isaacs said. An interim suspension prohibits organizations from participating in or holding activities as a registered student organization, pending the outcome of an investigation or conduct proceeding.

When asked about the status revocation, the fraternity did not respond in time for publication.

The chapter has until April 28 — a five day window to submit an appeal — to protest this revocation, according to a university website.

“It is the intent of the university to uphold the Code of Student Conduct, to promote the education and development of students, and to provide a framework for future success of student organizations,” Isaacs stated.

Kappa Delta Rho is one of two fraternities placed on suspension this semester. Pi Kappa Phi was placed on interim suspension on March 26 after a student was hospitalized following a fraternity event, per prior Lantern reporting.

There has yet to be further details about Pi Kappa Phi.