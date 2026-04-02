When it comes to the federal government, 17 percent of Americans trust their elected leaders to do what is right, either all or “most of the time.”

That figure, from a December Pew Research Center Survey, might make people, including Ohio State students, less likely to engage with, or participate in government. But Michael Neblo, Ohio State professor of political psychology and director of the Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability, or IDEA, said now is the time to care and get involved.

With the May 5 primary elections approaching, Neblo said that what is often seen as apathy among Americans toward politics is actually frustration with a system that they believe no longer represents them.

“They’re apathetic because they’re taught that, because they’ve learned helplessness, that nothing they’ve ever done has helped anything,” Neblo said. “They’re stuck, and they just don’t feel like it’s worthwhile, not that they should be helpless, not that they want to be disengaged, but they just don’t think it can be worth their time, because nobody will be listening.”

Neblo, who testified on this subject Dec. 17 before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration, said this issue does not stem from a lack of passion among citizens, rather a lack of belief that their participation holds significance.

“But it’s not apathy. Apathy, literally the old Greek, is a lack of emotion, lack of passion, right?” Neblo said. “It’s not that they lack passion, it’s that they lack the belief that their passion can be directed to any constructive end.”

Neblo said that the growing divide between citizens and Congress has created vicious cycles in American politics. As voters increasingly feel unheard, some turn to politicians who disrupt the political system rather than focus on real policies.

“People end up looking for someone to shake things up, and then kind of regretting it when the policy doesn’t go the way they want,” he said.

Neblo said that to get back to a stable democratic environment, it is crucial to renew civic engagement from citizens and political leaders.

“It’s really important that if we want to get back to a somewhat more stable and normal form of politics, it’s going to require a revival of real citizen engagement,” he said.

Neblo said structured forums to bring citizens and policymakers and discuss policies can help solve the growing divide between the two groups.

“When people feel like they’re having a genuine two-way conversation with an empowered decision maker, they show up in droves — much, much higher rates of engagement,” Neblo said. “If you can credibly signal that it’s going to be an authentic two-way communication with an empowered decision maker.”

Neblo said these forums would also challenge the growing idea that politics is always polarized. When citizens see policymakers engaging respectfully, it can shift the way they view the political process.

“It turns out, people are incredibly hungry for something more substantive,” Neblo said.

Amy Lee, associate director of IDEA, said Ohio State students can play a crucial role in rebuilding civic engagement by getting involved in initiatives like deliberative forums.

“While there is absolutely a role for advocacy, protest and policy analysis and engagement. There should also be opportunities for students to just kind of get involved as citizens and make their voices heard,” Lee said.



Lee said through deliberative town halls, students can engage in constructive political dialogue and involve themselves in discussions directly with policymakers. She said that IDEA’s mission is to create meaningful opportunities for dialogue between students and policymakers.

“Our job isn’t to tell either side anything, but it’s to amplify the voices of both so that they can talk to each other,” Lee said.

Ohio State’s position as a land grant university makes it particularly suited for this kind of research, she said.

“It’s really important that OSU is the one that is doing this kind of citizen engagement work. I think that it’s very emblematic of our status within a land grant institution,” Lee said.