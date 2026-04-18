Scottie Pippen first met Jake Diebler in 2019.

Then an assistant at Vanderbilt, Diebler was the primary recruiter for Pippen’s older son, Scotty Pippen Jr., who ultimately committed to the Commodores. Although Diebler helped bring the three-star guard to Nashville, he never coached him, leaving before Pippen Jr.’s freshman season to join Ohio State’s staff.

Now, seven years later, that connection brought the NBA Hall of Famer to the sideline at Ohio Stadium Saturday for the annual spring game alongside his younger son, Justin Pippen.

Justin, a transfer from California, committed to Ohio State four days after entering the transfer portal April 7. The visit marked his first time on campus.

“It is a great atmosphere,” Justin said. “I am taking it all in and am looking forward to playing here.”

For Scottie, the visit provided a perspective he never had during his own college career.

“I never experienced this in college,” Scottie said. “So it is incredible I’ve been able to do this through my kids.”

The trip to Columbus also reflected the trust built between the Pippen family and Diebler over time, which helped guide Justin’s decision to become the first player to commit to the Buckeyes in the 2026 portal cycle.

“Our relationship has stayed strong for a long time,” Scottie said. “His word to me was that he had the chance to recruit one of my sons, and now he wants to coach one.”

With two years of eligibility remaining, Justin will look to carve out his own role at Ohio State, both on and off the court.

He said he hopes to establish himself as a vocal leader for the Buckeyes as he adjusts to a new program and expectations.

For Scottie, the opportunity represents more than just a fresh start for his youngest son.

“Being here makes him able to rethink his childhood dream of playing for a national championship,” Scottie said.