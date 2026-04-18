Saturday’s spring game offered Buckeye fans their first look at the 2026-27 team as Scarlet took on Gray in Ohio Stadium.

Aside from the action on the field, the game gave recruits the opportunity to experience Ohio State’s atmosphere for the first time.

Amid the college basketball transfer portal, Ohio State commit Justin Pippen, a transfer from California, had his first experience on campus at the spring game after meeting with the team for the first time Friday night.

“It is a great atmosphere,” Justin said. “I am taking it all in and am looking forward to playing here.”

Justin committed to the Buckeyes four days after the portal opened April 7, citing his desire to succeed at a high-major program.

“[Ohio State] is a big-time program and they reached out to me early,” Justin said. “I was intrigued about playing here and with the players that returned from last season.”

His father, Scottie Pippen, was also in attendance.

Scottie, who attended Central Arkansas before a 17-year NBA career, described the difference between Ohio State and his own college experience.

“I never experienced this in college,” Scottie said. “So it is incredible I’ve been able to do this through my kids.”

For head coach Jake Diebler, the relationship with the Pippen family dates back to his time as an assistant at Vanderbilt.

Diebler recruited Scottie’s older son, Scotty Pippen Jr., a former Vanderbilt point guard and now a Memphis Grizzly.

That connection played a key role in Justin’s decision to commit to Ohio State early in the process.

“Our relationship has stayed strong for a long time,” Scottie said.

Although Diebler recruited Pippen Jr. to Vanderbilt, he never had the opportunity to coach him after leaving for an assistant coaching position at Ohio State in 2019.

Now, with the chance to coach Justin, Diebler quickly communicated with both him and his father about coming to Columbus.

“His word to me was that he had the chance to recruit one of my sons, and now he wants to coach one,” Scottie said.

On and off the court, Justin said he hopes to establish himself as a vocal leader for the Buckeyes next season.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Scottie said the opportunity allows his son to revisit a lifelong dream.

“Being here makes him able to rethink his childhood dream of playing for a national championship,” Scottie said.