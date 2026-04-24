Lion Petal Markets is looking to bring back affordable markets by hosting a Spring Flea Market with all items priced at $20 or less.

The event will be held at Ohio Brewing — located at 421 E. 2nd Ave. — Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 30 vendors, a live DJ and coffee from Dirtbag Coffee. It is free to attend.

Hazel Macari, owner of Lion Petal markets, said the focus of the event is for everyone to feel welcomed and without financial burden.

“It can become quite expensive going to markets quite frequently, and we want to give an opportunity for people to really just grab a deal, which will be amazing,” Macari said. “Just creating a really nice environment for people to shop in, but kind of [at a] lower price point to be a little bit more conscious of your pocket as well.”

Macari said her experience as a small business owner has allowed her to define her priorities, especially when creating events like this.

“I’m a true small business champion,” Macari said. “I’ve had a small business for five years myself, and being able to do markets where we can create an environment where price point doesn’t have to be intimidating for both customers and for vendors, is something I’m heavily, heavily focused on.”

Morgan Frey, owner of Gifts by Morgan F and Ohio State alumna, said her personal experience with markets in the past makes this experience even more meaningful.

“I’m so excited for it, because I know as a shopper, I would go to some of these events, and, you know, I want to support local, but I also am on a budget,” Frey said. “A lot of times, stuff was kind of out of my price range, but everything every vendor is going to bring [will] be under $20, so it’s a great time to get Mother’s Day gifts, gifts for friends, [or] something for yourself and not break the bank.”

Macari said the feeling of seeing others excited about their flea market findings is satisfaction enough for her.

“Watching the reaction to finding that deal, that amazing item, that handmade beauty of a thing that they found is so good,” Macari said “The sheer excitement that I’ve seen coming out, it’s just amazing.”

Frey said she understands the lives of college students and their financial struggles, and hopes the market can be an outlet for them without taking away from other responsibilities.

“Obviously they don’t have a ton of extra income to spend on fun things that bring them joy, so this is perfect, because that’s what this is,” Frey said. “You’ll be able to find anything and you won’t have to be like, ‘Oh, well it makes me smile and I love it, but I also have to eat this week.’”

Frey said she has been able to apply the skills she learned through Ohio State to her business, while still separating the two.

“This is actually just something I do on the side,” Frey said. “I do have a full-time job using my accounting degree … My accounting background has helped a little bit, especially filing taxes right for my business, but yeah, [Gifts by Morgan F is] just like an outlet for my creative side.”

Frey said she hopes more events like this spread throughout the community to inspire more affordable shopping.

“I’m really hoping that this is the kickstarter for a lot of markets, trying at least every once in a while a flea type event,” Frey said. “It’s just going to be more community, more people coming and just a fun spring day. I really hope that they keep doing this in the future.”

Macari said she looks forward to expanding her business and reaching across all types of markets.

“I would love to keep you know, keep the momentum going for both, both styles of events that we were working on, and then ultimately make the events bigger,” Macari said.

Frey said her priority is the customers and them finding something they can enjoy.

“I hope that people can find something that also resonates with them and that they love, and hopefully they can pick something up for someone else and something for themselves, just something that brings them joy,” Frey said. “I just want people to laugh, giggle [and] smile.”