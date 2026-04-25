Customizable jewelry and charms, vintage watches and one-of-a-kind lattes will be available for purchase Saturday at a pop-up shop curated by small and locally-focused businesses.

Montre Vintage, ALV Jewels and La Tazza Coffee Cart will collaborate to host their first shared pop-up shop from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at ALV Jewels’ show room and warehouse — located at 403 Venture Dr. in Lewis Center.

“It’s kind of a sip and shop experience,” said Eve Berish, founder of Montre Vintage. “People dress up, they take cute photos outside [and] photos inside. You know, you’re trying on these watches. A lot of people make content, which is so fun.”

Berish sells vintage watches that range in price from $10 to $65. She started her own business two years ago as a second-year in marketing analytics at Ohio University. Now a fourth-year, she said she focuses on hosting pop-ups in the Columbus and Cleveland regions.

“I’m moving into manufacturing my own watches, which is something very exciting that I’ll be introducing Saturday as well,” Berish said. “It’s just been a fun journey.”

In addition to featuring her own watches, Berish said she will be launching Montre Vintage’s latest release — watch rings — at the pop-up.

“It’s coming out in May, but it’s kind of like an early pre-launch, pre-order type of thing, where people can come try on the watch ring,” Berish said. “They can place a pre-order ahead of everybody else.”

Allie Vanata Gill, founder, president and creative director of ALV Jewels, said at the pop-up, her brand will feature its latest jewelry collection, a customizable charm bar experience, jewelry engraving and custom embroidery.

Vanata Gill has owned her own business for 11 years, and shares a similar start to Berish.

“I started making jewelry on [Ashland University’s] campus, and just kept kind of going with it, and it really took off there,” Vanata Gill said. “I moved down to Columbus, and we got an office space. It’s been amazing. We’ve been in the same office for five years now … Once we moved into it, we really started leaning into hosting community events, and they’ve been amazing for us.”

Berish said she was motivated to start her own business because of the gap she noticed in the jewelry market.

“I saw an opportunity a few years ago in the market,” Berish said. “People don’t typically go into that type of business, but I fell in love with the idea of it.”

Through starting out by thrifting vintage watches and purchasing from auctions, mostly for her friends and family, she saw the interest that people took in her inventory.

“As the demand increased, I just kept getting more,” Berish said. “Then, I realized that it was profitable and something I could put my passion into.”

Through participating in pop-up shops, Berish said she has been able to grow her clientele.

“This winter is when I started marketing for these pop-ups on TikTok, and one of them went very viral,” Berish said. “I had hundreds of people come to one in Cleveland. From there, I just kind of took that opportunity and realized that people love — I still have my website too — but people love the in-person shopping experience.”

The pop-up shop will also feature La Tazza Coffee Cart, founded and co-owned by Rachel Gavalier.

Gavalier said when her and her brother came up with a business plan for their coffee cart, their end goal was opening their own café. They chose to start their business in November 2025 in Columbus, with her brother building their cart.

“Our cart is meant to give you a full café experience, without us actually being in a café,” Gavalier said. “We have our espresso machine and grinder that gives you the full effect. We have all of the cups, and the syrups, and the beans and everything.”

On Saturday, Berish said both Montre Vintage and ALV Jewels will have tables displaying their stock set up in the show room. The coffee carts location in the venue is yet to be determined.

“You can go in, you get your drink — your matcha, coffee, whatever — and then you can go to the charm bar,” Berish said. “There’ll be a table there. There’ll be an embroidery table and customization, and then the watches and the watch rings.”

La Tazza Coffee Cart will be featuring two specialty drinks: a cherry latte and a rose matcha, Gavalier said.

Gavalier said in crafting her drink menu, she focuses on using locally-sourced, organic and high quality ingredients.

“The fun thing about having the cart and being at different events is I can always change the menu based on the vibe of the event,” Gavalier said. “I looked at what flavors they had that would be good for spring.”

Vanata Gill said attending an in-person shopping experience offers more opportunities compared to shopping online.

“It’s set up in a kind of boutique style,” Vanata Gill said. “What’s great about being there in-person is you can truly customize anything there, even something that’s already made up front.”

Berish said her favorite part of pop-up events are the opportunities to interact with her clientele.

“To actually be face-to-face, selling to my customers — it’s great for community building, for the business and also relationship building,” Berish said. “I meet people that I become friends with, which is super fun to me.”

Vanata Gill said the most meaningful part of the experience, to her, is becoming a part of people’s lives.

“The community just makes me emotional to think about,” Vanata Gill said. “I really love bringing like-minded women together in a space that’s welcoming for everyone. It’s just been really cool to connect with so many people and be a part of so many special moments.”

“Early Bird Access” tickets — to be admitted into the pop-up at noon — can be purchased for $7.18, or two for $4.51, on the website. Free general admission begins at 1 p.m.