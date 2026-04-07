Columbus’ family-owned business Schmidt’s Sausage Haus has lost a family member following an Upper Arlington house fire Sunday morning.

Matt Schmidt, a 43-year-old fifth-generation family member and brand ambassador of Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in German Village, was pronounced dead after his Chevington Road home caught fire just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Upper Arlington Fire Division said in an NBC4 article.

“[Matt Schmidt’s] magnetic personality, kindness and service to all he met, both personally and professionally, made him the face of Schmidt’s,” the business said in an Instagram post Monday. “He was the best of us and lived out our values of family, hospitality and service every day of his life.”

Upon arrival, UAFD reported they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear end of the house. Schmidt was found in a back room, where they believe he was sleeping.

His wife and three daughters escaped prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, UAFD said to NBC4. The fire has preliminarily been ruled accidental.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus was founded in 1886 and has remained a family-owned and operated business for 140 years, according to the business’ website.

In addition to their German Village eatery — located at 240 E. Kossuth St. — the business has also supplied food trucks at Ohio Stadium for Buckeye’s home games, according to NBC4.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to support the Schmidt family. The fundraiser has received over 1,100 donations and raised approximately $140,000 of their $100,000 goal at the time of publication.

“For those looking for a way to support, GoFundMe has been created for the family,” the Instagram post said. “Please know that your thoughts, prayers and messages mean just as much.”