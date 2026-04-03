“Super Mario Galaxy” proves that sometimes a movie does not need to be overly complicated to be good.

From start to finish, the film is packed with energy, making it feel like there is never a dull moment. It leans into what makes Mario so iconic, while still finding ways to feel fresh, creating an experience that is both exciting and comforting for longtime fans.

The film follows two main storylines that eventually come together.

On one side, Bowser Jr. is determined to rescue his father, King Bowser, who has been trapped in a weakened, miniature state. Wanting to prove himself, he creates “Planet Bowser” in hopes of showing he is capable of ruling the galaxy alongside him.

At the same time, Princess Peach is on a more personal journey, trying to understand her past and how she first arrived in the Mushroom Kingdom. When a Luma appears asking for help rescuing Rosalina, who has been taken by Bowser Jr., Peach sets off with Toad and begins to recover memories from her childhood.

As her journey continues, she discovers that she and Rosalina are actually long-lost sisters, and that their combined power may be the key to saving the galaxy from Bowser and Bowser Jr.

While Peach is away, Mario, Luigi and Yoshi are left to protect the Mushroom Kingdom.

Their mission quickly escalates when Bowser Jr. uses a UFO to lift Peach’s castle into space, leading to a chaotic battle as he tries to restore his father to power. The castle is eventually dropped into the Honeyhive Galaxy, forcing the group to adapt and continue their journey.

After a brief sacrifice from Bowser that allows them to move forward, Mario and the others make their way to the Gateway Galaxy, where they reunite with Peach and Toad. Soon after, Bowser is taken back aboard the UFO and reunited with his son, setting up the final conflict.

There is always something happening, whether it is a new planet, a fight scene or a quick comedic moment. It keeps the audience engaged the entire time without feeling overwhelming.

One of the best parts of the film is how it honors the original Mario and Nintendo games. From classic sound effects to small visual details, there are constant callbacks that fans will immediately recognize. These moments never feel forced, and instead add to the overall experience in a way that feels natural. The inclusion of Yoshi is another highlight, bringing both humor and nostalgia while adding more personality to the story.

The movie makes great use of Yoshi, the fan-favorite dinosaur whose playful personality and signature ability to turn enemies into eggs adds humor and energy. He also helps balance out Mario and Luigi, who at times come across as some of the more straightforward characters in the film.

Visually, the animation is one of the film’s strongest elements. Each setting feels vibrant and detailed, with bright colors and creative designs that make every planet stand out. It captures the same sense of imagination that made the games so memorable, translating it into a cinematic experience that feels just as immersive.

Another aspect that sets the movie apart is how it portrays its female characters. Instead of being damsels in distress, the princesses are shown as strong, capable heroes who actively fight and help save the day. This shift feels especially meaningful, giving characters like Peach more depth and agency. The addition of Rosalina adds even more to this dynamic, especially with the emotional backstory that gives her character real weight. Learning more about her past, and her connection to Peach, adds a surprising layer to the story that goes beyond what many viewers might expect.

Overall, “Super Mario Galaxy” succeeds by embracing what fans already love while adding enough new elements to keep things interesting. It is fun, fast-paced and visually engaging, with just enough heart to make it stand out. Whether you grew up playing Mario games or are just looking for an entertaining movie, it delivers an experience that is hard not to enjoy.

Rating: 4.5/5