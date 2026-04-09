For many, the sport of dodgeball can usually be attributed to two things.

The famous Vince Vaughn film, or the game in gym class where bullies rained down on their peers.

Yet, on the courts of the Adventure Recreation Center, the Ohio State Dodgeball Club is erasing that stigma.

While it embraces the aggressive nature of the sport to thrive against opponents across the country, the club has also created an inclusive environment for former high school athletes who long for more competition.

“Coming from high school – playing sports – and then it’s just gone, I wanted to do something to stay competitive,” said Colson Bond, a third-year in finance.

It was students like Bond and Jakob Puritz, also a third-year in finance, who came across the club’s table at the Ohio State Involvement Fair their freshman year, and were immediately interested in the chance to compete again. Although Puritz said it was also the relationships he has made that keep him coming back weekly.

“I went to my first tournament, and [with] the competitive aspect and atmosphere – I just loved it,” Puritz said. “The friendships and competition is what really keeps me around.”

The club competes from September to April in the National Collegiate Dodgeball Association, where it squares off in tournaments against other college teams from around the country once or twice a month.

As one of the top-ranked teams in the country, the club has found a balance between keeping practices competitive and welcoming new members.

The success of the club in the NCDA drew attention from Barstool Sports, which in December invited the team to play in its Pros vs. Joe’s dodgeball tournament in Chicago, where they went 7-0 against the Barstool staff, including winning a 20-on-5 match. It was a dream experience for the group, who had the opportunity to play against internet stars like Tate Moore.

“They were really hospitable and allowed us to have so much fun, but then really brought us into our competitive nature when we’re on the court again,” Flis said.

The club wraps up its season on April 18-19, when it travels to Ohio University for nationals.

It is during these competitions that the club trades its hospitality for a more aggressive approach and looks to gain an edge over its opponents.

“We are definitely the bully team of the league,” Puritz said. “We like to apply pressure and make the other teams nervous.”