Sunday at Ohio Lacrosse Stadium, No. 25 Ohio State’s Senior Day was overshadowed by an inability to convert opportunities, as the Buckeyes fell 18-9 to No. 21 Penn State.

Despite controlling possession and generating a high volume of shots, Ohio State struggled offensively and defensively, unable to capitalize on opportunities or slow a Penn State attack that dictated the game from the opening minutes.

Ohio State found itself chasing Penn State early, as the Nittany Lions opened with a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished control.

Penn State outshot the Buckeyes 26-16 on goal and disrupted Ohio State’s offensive rhythm with 10 caused turnovers compared to Ohio State’s four. While the Buckeyes attempted 39 total shots, only eight of their 16 shots on goal found the net.

Despite winning 22 draw controls, Ohio State could not turn extra possessions into offensive pressure. Sophomore draw specialist Abby Boyle, who led the team with five draw controls, said the team’s chemistry was not the issue.

“My circle players know how I play, and they just trust my abilities,” Boyle said. “We have a really close bond, and that helps us succeed. Unfortunately, we didn’t have our offense like we usually do, but if we capitalize more, our draw work and defense can make us an awesome team.”

Head coach Amanda Moore said shot quality—not quantity—ultimately hurt the Buckeyes.

“We took a ton of looks—maybe the most shots we’ve ever taken in the first half—but we weren’t converting,” Moore said. “Our mid-range shot didn’t have a lot of power behind it today. You can’t shoot like it’s a suggestion. You’ve got to shoot like you mean it.”

Trailing 11-6 at halftime, Ohio State allowed a 3-0 Penn State run to open the third quarter, extending the deficit to 14-7 before the Buckeyes responded more than six minutes into the period.

Ohio State rotated between zone and man defense, but Penn State continued to find space and finish.

“Their attackers are very strong cutters — very speedy, very good players,” Boyle said. “That’s why we switched into a man. They had nice goals, but we can adjust and hope for a better outcome.”

Moore echoed that Penn State’s finishing ability made the difference.

“They shot really well,” Moore said. “It wasn’t our day between the pipes, but Jocelyn [Torres] is an awesome goalie, and I know she’ll bounce back.”

Senior goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres recorded five saves. Junior attacker Kate Tyack added two goals and an assist, while senior attacker Camryn Callaghan scored twice, extending her scoring streak to 27 games. Callaghan now has 229 career points, ranking sixth among active NCAA players.

The game marked the final regular-season home appearance for nine Buckeye seniors: Annie Hargraves, Katie Kaucheck, Brooke Vinson, Callaghan, Chelsea Debevec, Amani Kimball-McKavish, Darrien Furiness, Torres and Zoe Coleman.

Moore said the senior class has left a lasting impact on the program.

“They’re going to leave Ohio State better than they found it,” Moore said. “Their teammates wanted to play for them, but it wasn’t our day. One game does not determine a season.”

Ohio State will look to regroup before traveling to face USC on April 11 in Los Angeles.