It was a historic day for Ohio State in Philadelphia.

For the first time since 1932, a Buckeye men’s 4×100 relay team took first in the College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America at the Penn Relays.

Nazzio John, Kyler Brown, Braxton Brann and Nick Biega crossed in 39.56 to secure the title.

The Penn Relays, a three-day event, is the oldest and largest meet in track and field, beginning in 1895 and featuring more than 20,000 athletes. While high school, collegiate and professional teams all compete at the meet, each level runs in separate divisions, with Ohio State’s win coming against other collegiate programs in the Championship of America race.

Ohio State added another relay win in the College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America, as Edidiong Udo, Noah Carmichael, Mason Louis and Brann finished in 3:05.85, edging Texas A&M by 0.10 seconds.

The Buckeyes return to action May 1 in Columbus for the Jesse Owens Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.