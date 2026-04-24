For the second straight year, four Buckeyes were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs all were drafted within the first 11 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The trend of Ohio State players being drafted continued throughout the remaining six rounds over the next two days.

Here is a tracker of all of the Buckeyes drafted Friday and Saturday:

Kayden McDonald –

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald was drafted by the Houston Texans with the No. 36 pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

McDonald, who was projected to be a first round pick on Thursday, was one of two players who attended the draft in Pittsburgh in the green room that was not selected in the first round, along with Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

The 6-foot-3, 326 pound lineman played for the Buckeyes for three seasons, shining in his final year.

In 2025, McDonald earned numerous awards including unanimous first-team AP All-American, first-team all-Big Ten and Big Ten defensive lineman of the year. McDonald racked up 65 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles on the season.

Max Klare –

Former Ohio State tight end Max Klare was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 61 pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Klare played in all 14 games and started 11 times in the one season he was with the Buckeyes, after transferring from Purdue.

Klare ranked third on the team in both receptions, with 43, and receiving yards, with 448. He averaged 10.4 yards per reception and scored touchdowns against Ohio University and Rutgers.

He leaves his collegiate career as a first-team all-Big Ten honoree in 2025 with Ohio State and third-team all-Big Ten recipient in 2024 while at Purdue.

With a total of 32 career games played, 116 receptions, and six touchdowns, Klare had one year of eligibility left but opted to declare for the 2026 NFL draft.

Davison Igbinosun –

Former Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 62 pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback served as a key piece in Ohio State’s secondary, as he started 42 of 43 games across three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Igbinosun was a four-star recruit out of high school and the number one-ranked player in New Jersey in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Union, New Jersey native committed to Ole Miss and played for the Rebels for one season before transferring to Ohio State for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Igbinosun earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in his 2025 campaign with the Buckeyes, tallying a team-high six pass deflections and two interceptions. He was also named honorable mention All-Big Ten in his sophomore and junior seasons.

In Ohio State’s 27-9 win over Michigan on Nov. 29, Igbinosun made an interception in the fourth quarter to seal the game and snap the Buckeyes’ four-game losing streak to the Wolverines.