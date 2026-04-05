Ohio State’s season ended two weeks ago with a 66-64 loss to TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
It also marked the start of a pivotal offseason in Columbus.
With the transfer portal opening April 7, roster movement is already underway as the Buckeyes navigate departures, additions and key return decisions that will shape next season’s roster.
Below is a running list of Ohio State players who have entered the transfer portal, committed to the program or announced they are returning.
Departures (4)
Devin Royal – F
Ohio State’s roster turnover started Sunday as rising senior Devin Royal became the first Buckeye to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal.
A Pickerington, Ohio, native, Royal started 59 games over the past two seasons, averaging 13.7 points per game in both, good for third on the roster.
He added a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game in 2025-26 while shooting 47.6% from the field and improved as a 3-point shooter, raising his percentage from 27.6% to 31.6%.
His departure comes as forward Amare Bynum emerged into a larger role this season and five-star wing Anthony Thompson is set to arrive this offseason, creating increased competition in Ohio State’s frontcourt.
Colin White – F
The Buckeyes have lost their second player to the transfer portal.
After two seasons in Columbus, Colin White announced Saturday he will enter the transfer portal and seek a new program for the 2026-27 season.
A former Mr. Ohio Basketball, White averaged 0.9 points per game over two seasons, primarily coming off the bench.
White has two years of eligibility remaining.
Gabe Cupps – G
Returning (2*)
Amare Bynum – F
Ohio State secured a key return for the 2026-27 season as forward Amare Bynum announced Monday he will be back for his sophomore year.
A former four-star recruit, Bynum emerged as one of the Buckeyes’ most productive players in the second half of the season, averaging 9.7 points per game in Big Ten play while carving out a larger role in the frontcourt rotation.
He capped his freshman campaign with a 12-point, 10-rebound performance against TCU in the NCAA Tournament.
With Royal entering the transfer portal, Bynum is positioned to take on an even larger role next season alongside Thompson.
* John Mobley Jr. – G
Ohio State received a key piece of offseason news Tuesday when sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. announced he will not enter the transfer portal for the 2026-27 season.
Mobley, Ohio State’s second-leading scorer last season, will test the NBA draft process while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, meaning a return to Columbus remains firmly on the table.
“If I return to college basketball next season, there will be only one place for me, and that’s here in Columbus with Buckeye Nation,” Mobley said in a post on Instagram.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 31 starts in 2025-26, emerging as a consistent scoring option alongside senior guard Bruce Thornton. He shot 41.1% from 3-point range, ranking fifth in the Big Ten, and finished with 97 made 3-pointers, the fourth most in a single season in program history.
Mobley earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and quickly became a focal point for Ohio State entering a pivotal offseason.
Players who declare for the NBA draft can retain their eligibility as long as they withdraw before the NCAA deadline of May 27 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
According to Tankathon, a website that tracks NBA prospects, Mobley is not projected to be drafted and is outside its top 80 prospects.