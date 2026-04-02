Delaney Kerstetter said she commutes 45 miles from Newark to Columbus four days a week this semester, a trip that normally costs her about $80 a week.

The fourth-year in journalism and John R. Oller Special Projects Editor for The Lantern, said the rise in prices has made the commute more difficult, with her fill-up last week exceeding $100.

Amid the war involving Iran, gas prices in Columbus have increased from about $3 per gallon before the war to about $3.99, as of March 26. This has added financial pressure on Ohio State students who commute to campus, with many spending more each week and some changing their routines to save money.

Brent Sohngen, a professor of environmental and resource economics in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics at Ohio State, said the increase in gas prices can add up for student commuters, as global events are making it more difficult.

Sohngen said the Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply flows.

He said commuting 34 miles a day can cost students an additional $2-3 per day, adding up to about $15 more per week.

“It makes me not want to go because it’s so much money that I’m dropping,” Kerstetter said.

Kerstetter is not alone in feeling this impact.

Ava Estep, a fourth-year in finance, commutes about 20 miles from Lewis Center to Columbus, five days a week.

She said the increase in prices has affected her attendance.

“Unless I have an exam coming up, I have found myself skipping [my] Friday class quite a bit,” Estep said.

To combat rising gas prices, she said she began asking for more hours at work and has started budgeting to be more mindful of her spending.

Abigail Lewis, a fourth-year in environment, economy, development and sustainability and a research assistant in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics at Ohio State, said gas prices are rising because of risks to global oil supply, not an actual oil shortage.

“These kinds of effects are definitely going to be more short-term,” Lewis said. “They’ll probably experience higher gas prices for a few months, but markets typically level out.”

Lewis said that, for now, students should try to lower the costs as much as they can on their own.

“Carpooling and just trying to get that cost down for yourself as much as possible,” Lewis said. “It’s probably the best method.”