In front of 40,240 fans, Ohio State’s offense jumped out to a quick start over the defense.

On the fourth drive of the game, sophomore quarterback Tavien St. Clair launched over a 40 yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., to put the offensive team ahead 17-5 with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

The defense seized control from there.

Ohio State’s defense tallied 30 straight points, via forced punts and sacks, holding the offense scoreless until the last remaining minutes of the game, en route to a 35-26 win in the Buckeyes annual spring game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Head coach Ryan Day was pleased to put on the game and watch new faces on the field despite the rain that lasted for most of the game.

“I know spring games across the country have been kind of dwindling, we wanted to make sure we did that,” Day said. “We have more players this spring than we’ve ever had so it was great to see some of those guys get out there [and] see how they respond.”

With Ohio State missing two starting offensive lineman from last season, Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels, quarterback Julian Sayin dealt with pressure from the Buckeyes’ pass rush.

In Sayin’s final series of the day, the 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist was pressured on three times, resulting in two sacks by Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Day emphasized the importance of Sayin’s mobility for the upcoming season.

“He’s moved well this spring,” Day said. “Certainly it’s a lot different when you’re live so that’s going to be the challenge for him all summer to continue work on pocket presence and making plays with his legs.”

The Buckeyes offense was held scoreless on seven consecutive drives to end the half, as the Gray team went in front 27-17 at the break.

With running clock taking place throughout the third and fourth quarter, offensive opportunities were limited.

Baylor transfer kicker Connor Hawkins made a 41-yard field goal and quarterback Luke Fahey scored a 68-yard rushing touchdown with under three minutes to play, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit, as the defense won 35-26.

Jackson described what the atmosphere was like in Ohio Stadium playing against his teammates.

“When you come to Ohio State you’re playing against the best,” he said. “It’s good on good football each and every day.”

With 51 new players joining this season, Jackson emphasized the importance of becoming a leader.

“It was real rough trying to lead by example and teach those guys the standard of Ohio State football,” he said. “But now, at the end of spring ball I think we’re in a good place.”

With the spring game bringing the spring football period to a close, Day looks for improvement in the next phase before the upcoming season.

“We’re still a work in progress in all three phases,” Day said. “This summer we all need to focus on getting better individually and that’s what comes after the spring is identifying the things we did well, what we have to get better at, that starts individually, each guy is in a race to get better.”